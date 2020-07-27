Administrative hires, pandemic response dominate Morrissey's days

“It’s a whole different outlook. … Now you’re looking at everything.”

His main duty as city administrator, he said, is to help free up time for Mayor John Antaramian to promote the city for development.

“One of the reasons the mayor asked me, he wants to get away from the daily operations of the city,” Morrissey said. “ He wants to go back to the planning and the projects and working specifically the downtown project and the Chrysler plan and as, you know, we get further west to the interstate (the former Dairyland property). That’s what he wants to start focusing on.

“He can talk to the people for the grants that we need, dealing with different corporations on the Chrysler site and the innovation center he wants to do there. There’s a lot of work that goes into that,” he said.

First orders of business

Morrissey said among the first orders of business is hiring a director of development following longtime director Jeff LaBahn’s retirement July 1. A nationwide search is currently under way, he said. In the interim, deputy director Rich Schroeder is filling in.