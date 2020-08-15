Adopt-A-Spot gardening volunteers serve to inspire, beautify city

Juan Mares is more than willing to share his knowledge about rudbeckias, rugosas, dahlias and hydrangeas that create the floral border gardens outside the Safety Center to the west of downtown Kenosha.
For about two decades, Mares has tended his own garden and for several years, by extension, the garden at the center at 5716 14th Ave. The Safety Center’s public garden is one of at least two dozen that are part of the city’s Keep Kenosha Beautiful Adopt-A-Spot initiative.
And Mares is one of more than 50 volunteers who help to maintain these cheerful oases that bring a smile to anyone who happens to wander through. On Thursday, a half dozen volunteers who also tend other public floral plots in the program gathered to see what Mares was up to.
“Come here, let me show you this,” said Mares, as he walked through some overgrown rudbeckias, also known as black-eyed Susans.
The bright yellow flowers with dark-chocolate centers had grown through a large metal bench situated just outside the garden, obscuring it. A monarch butterfly silently glided back and forth, careful not to get in the caretaker’s way.
“They grew right through,” said Theresa Martin, who was on the tour and snapping a photo as Mares revealed the bench.
Just then, Mares offered proof of the rudbeckia’s hardiness by showing off how they grew through cracks in a raised area of his own driveway.
“I put the seeds here and they just grew,” he said.
Sharing knowledge
Mares then happily answered questions about the garden.
He said he tries to plant flowers that don’t bloom all at once and staggers the plantings. Some plants, like the dahlias, grow from tubers that must be dug up and stored after the season so they can be planted again, unlike many of the nectaring flowers that are perennial in the garden. Begonias, which are annuals that must be replaced because they die after one season, also grace the plots.
A sculpted juniper bush added to the whimsy, while the rugosa — a type of single-petaled rose — drew further interest with its ornamental hips that resemble mini pomegranates and are the edible fruit of the plant.
Cheryl McPhaul, who along with Martin volunteers to maintain a garden space known as the Library Park Triangle downtown, said they volunteer for the learning experience.
“It’s also our way of giving back, and I just enjoy it,” Martin said. “I can get lost in the garden.”
“It’s a stress reliever and you can just decompress,” McPhaul said. “People who go by, they really appreciate it and tell us how they appreciate so much what we are doing, and it’s nice that people do that.”
Jane Herring, who along with her husband maintains three garden plots and is assisting garden efforts at Union Park, said she became involved because she’s always enjoyed gardening.
“My husband and I believe very strongly in neighborhood revitalization, living in an older neighborhood like we do at 43rd (Street) and Sixth (Avenue),” said Herring, who is also a master gardener.
Beautification over blight
The volunteers have been visiting three to four Adopt-A-Spot sites once a week for the last three weeks. Last week, among the gardens they visited was the Columbus Park Neighborhood garden, at 5509 16th Ave., with an impressive yet hidden butterfly sanctuary, gravel walking path and tucked-away benches.
Two other gardens they toured Thursday included the Streeter Park Gardens at 6601 16th Ave. and Small World Garden at 6501 15th Ave., a community garden established in 1999 by Katherine Marks and others, when she was the alderperson for the 8th district (with redistricting several years ago, the garden is now in the 12th District).
Marks is now the city’s outreach coordinator who oversees Kenosha’s beautification programs.
“When we started this garden, we had a lot of gangs and blighted housing and a lot drugs sales and all those nasty things going on,” she said.
Over the years, the garden has been a point of inspiration that led the razing of blighted properties, and home ownership sprouted and grew in its place. Small World is on a space that held three lots and is owned by the city.
Comprising the garden are perennials, such as pink phlox and bright orange daylilies and hostas. Interplanted are cream-colored marigolds and petunias, golden celosias and candy-red and pink geraniums. A short path with gravel and lined with bricks from the former Brass site nearby has naturalized over the years from foot traffic and encourages residents to stop by and take in the beauty.
Marks said the month long gathering is a first for volunteers that is enabling them to exchange ideas for improving their plots, sharing plants and getting to know each other. The garden volunteers tour will conclude for the season on Thursday.
“We’re hoping to be able to maybe open this up to the public next year, but we’re really encouraging more people to become involved and adopt a spot,” Marks said.
If you want to become an Adopt-A-Spot volunteer, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/mayor-administration/volunteer-opportunities/adopt-a-spot-gardens or contact Marks at 262-653-4208.
