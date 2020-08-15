Adopt-A-Spot gardening volunteers serve to inspire, beautify city

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juan Mares is more than willing to share his knowledge about rudbeckias, rugosas, dahlias and hydrangeas that create the floral border gardens outside the Safety Center to the west of downtown Kenosha.

For about two decades, Mares has tended his own garden and for several years, by extension, the garden at the center at 5716 14th Ave. The Safety Center’s public garden is one of at least two dozen that are part of the city’s Keep Kenosha Beautiful Adopt-A-Spot initiative.

And Mares is one of more than 50 volunteers who help to maintain these cheerful oases that bring a smile to anyone who happens to wander through. On Thursday, a half dozen volunteers who also tend other public floral plots in the program gathered to see what Mares was up to.

“Come here, let me show you this,” said Mares, as he walked through some overgrown rudbeckias, also known as black-eyed Susans.

The bright yellow flowers with dark-chocolate centers had grown through a large metal bench situated just outside the garden, obscuring it. A monarch butterfly silently glided back and forth, careful not to get in the caretaker’s way.

“They grew right through,” said Theresa Martin, who was on the tour and snapping a photo as Mares revealed the bench.