African American community leaders, elected officials weigh in on call to "defund police"

Tanya McLean said she, too, believes that community policing can be successful. Her encounters with local law enforcement haven’t been positive, said McLean, who entered the race for City Council in the spring to bring to light issues of police mistreatment of people of color.

About two weeks ago, she said a friend was moving items at the back of her house. A neighbor didn’t recognize his car, and called the police. Her friend is black.

“The police came and it got real ugly. I had to call for the road sergeant because of how disrespectful (the officer) was treating me,” said McLean, a 16-year resident of the 1800 block of 60th Avenue.

When she told the two young officers that her friend was just helping her, McLean said they became rude and tried to follow her onto the steps of her home. She told them to stay back. She didn’t feel safe.

When the sergeant arrived, he said they were new and inexperienced.

“Well, this is a really good teaching moment, then,” she told the sergeant, “because if they carry that mentality on, who’s to say they won’t be on someone else’s neck.”

She said she is not looking to abolish police.