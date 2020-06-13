African American community leaders, elected officials weigh in on call to "defund police"

In the wake of hundreds of protests that have brought the issues of police brutality and systemic racism to the fore, the cry for law enforcement reform has begun to take hold in many communities.
In Kenosha, defunding law enforcement in its strictest sense — disbanding police — is an idea that most leaders, including leaders in the black community, do not support. What they want to see is real reform.
“I believe we need police for many reasons if they follow their mission, which is to protect and serve the public,” said Adelene Greene, an active member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Greene said police shootings, particularly of black men, have brought forth communities to protest against police brutality and the use of military equipment and vehicles and to dismantle “that whole approach.”
“I would agree with that — that there needs to be a change with the way police deal with the public and in particular, African American men,” she said. “Thinking of black men being guilty first before finding out what the true situation is.”
Five stops by policeGreene recalled the times her son, Cody Robinson, had been stopped by police. There were at least five.
The one that came to mind was particularly harrowing — a traffic stop for what was initially thought to be an expired registration that resulted in the officer pointing a gun at Robinson.
Robinson had been driving her car to pick her up from work at the Job Center and was stopped by an officer. Greene is the retired director of the county’s division of workforce development. While the vehicle was registered, it didn’t have the sticker on the license plate, Green said.
“He had looked it up, saw that it was registered, but gave my son a ticket anyway and told him he had to appear in court if he wanted to dispute it,” she said.
Initially, Robinson didn’t tell his mother, but during the encounter, the officer had pulled a gun on him and was told to place his hands on the steering wheel. Robinson simply wanted to know why he was stopped.
“This militaristic approach to black men has to stop,” Greene said. “That’s what has to stop. Instead of de-escalating situations they come across, and not all of them…but some just come across that they’re the ultimate authority.
“You do what they say regardless of the circumstances. Rather than being the `officer friendly’, the black community has a totally different perception of police.”
Greene said that she didn’t used to fear police and now she does. But that shouldn’t be the case.
Community policing a solution
Greene and the coalition favor a community policing approach where police go to the neighborhoods and treat residents “like allies and not enemies.”
Tanya McLean said she, too, believes that community policing can be successful. Her encounters with local law enforcement haven’t been positive, said McLean, who entered the race for City Council in the spring to bring to light issues of police mistreatment of people of color.
About two weeks ago, she said a friend was moving items at the back of her house. A neighbor didn’t recognize his car, and called the police. Her friend is black.
“The police came and it got real ugly. I had to call for the road sergeant because of how disrespectful (the officer) was treating me,” said McLean, a 16-year resident of the 1800 block of 60th Avenue.
When she told the two young officers that her friend was just helping her, McLean said they became rude and tried to follow her onto the steps of her home. She told them to stay back. She didn’t feel safe.
When the sergeant arrived, he said they were new and inexperienced.
“Well, this is a really good teaching moment, then,” she told the sergeant, “because if they carry that mentality on, who’s to say they won’t be on someone else’s neck.”
She said she is not looking to abolish police.
“We need a police presence. There needs to be someone when people are doing things that are destructive. People need consequences,” she said. “I feel like if I live in a community and a cop stops because he knows us and asks, ‘How’s your day going,’ we could feel better or he knows the children in our neighborhood, and the kid is having trouble at home, he can tell the officer who can get this kid the help that he needs.
“The only time we see them is if something really bad happens and then it’s just this real aggressive approach.”
“We want equity”
McLean said defunding police means that funding goes to those who have expertise in de-escalating situations and helping them.
“For example, I work for adult crises and I went on calls with police officers, and when the situation was getting out of hand with people having mental break(downs), they’d give us a call and allow us to de-escalate the situation, and they would be there to back us up and step in if needed,” she said.
McLean said the idea of defunding scares those in power. But she said what many people of color want is equity.
“We’re not trying to take anyone’s lives or liberty or anything else. We just want equity,” she said.
Anthony Davis, Kenosha NAACP branch president who works part time as a bailiff at the county courthouse, said that defunding law enforcement “doesn’t make sense.”
“We don’t have the issues they have in Milwaukee and in some of the major cities. Kenosha has some things that we need to work on, but we don’t have those kinds of problems. Wherever you go you’re going to have good cops, bad cops,” he said, adding that the local and state branch and the national organization do not agree with defunding law enforcement.
Locally, Davis said the community has a good relationship with local law enforcement.
“But there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “They do the best to serve and protect us all. I’m not looking to make enemies. I look at them as a friend here.
“The NAACP, we’re always willing to talk about things and to see where we need to make improvements or have some understanding.”
Defunding divisive
Tim Mahone, whose parents Mary Lou and Arthur worked tirelessly for human and civil rights in uniting Kenosha, said “defund” in the vernacular sense, has “politically divisive implications.”
He called for leveraging tax dollars for an appropriate balance of police services and engagement of community services so all neighborhoods feel “protected and served.”
“I do not believe in defunding law enforcement because we need to work with our brothers and sisters in Blue who believe in the U.S. Constitution, that all men are created equal and thus entitled to equal justice under the law,” he said.
“I firmly support using my tax dollars to deconstruct and reform the institutional law enforcement policies that strangled and constricted the free spirit, vibrancy and the growth of black people for generations.”
To that end, Mahone said a major overhaul and reform of police tactics and use of force in police and the sheriff’s departments needs to occur to ensure that “black lives matter — equally” and that the reform process be transparent and accountable.
“By and large, Kenosha law enforcement is cooperative and responsive to the needs of the community,” he said. There’s always this prevalence of over policing in minority communities, and that mentality and psychology is generational, as well. So again culture change is necessary.”
Alvin Owens, a local barber who coordinates the annual spring break college tour for students in Kenosha, Racine and Chicago, said police brutality, violence and the underlying systemic racism behind it “in the current state we’re in” could lead him to support defunding police.
Evaluating objectively, he said, “serious police reform” must occur.
“Because with what’s going on with police, it’s not working. There seems to be a God complex deeply rooted in so many of them that has caused them to teach others to be the same,” he said. “It’s as if many of them consider themselves to be the judge, jury, and executioner.”
Owens knows there are good officers, but because of the bad officers “the ones who are truly here to serve and protect, a stigma has been placed on them. A negative stereotype is now on good cops because no one, it seems, is holding the bad cops accountable.”
Examine bias, address racism
City and county elected officials said they, too, would not support defunding police. However, reform and accountability are priorities.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said he believes the sheriff’s department is “appropriately funded” to meet the county’s needs and that he supports deputies. Kreuser said he also supports community conversations with Sheriff David Beth and District Attorney Michael Gravely and the judicial system.
“What we are being called upon to do — as a community, a county, a society — is to honestly examine our implicit biases and address systemic racism,” he said. “We must have the difficult conversations and listen to the community about whether our programs, policies and services across the board—not just law enforcement—are meeting needs, and what we need to change and improve.”
Kreuser last week said his State of the County address on Tuesday will include a call for the County Board to adopt a resolution declaring racism to be a public health crisis.
“Although society has made progress, we, as a community, still have a lot more work to do. Together, we need to work on better benchmarks, outcomes and with an ongoing annual review,” he said.
County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, chair of the Finance and Administration Committee, which along with the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee will take up a resolution calling for reforms at the sheriff’s department, said he doesn’t agree with defunding.
The resolution, proposed by Supervisor Erin Decker, calls for, among others, disposing of military-style vehicles that have not been used in the last two years, body cameras, an independent entity to review misconduct and protection for whistleblowers in the department.
Rose described the resolution as “defacto defunding” for its intent to remove vehicles.
“My position is you have to be well-equipped to handle the problems that come up from time to time. In a way, it’s a defacto funding. It’s not the extreme defunding that we hear, `Let’s abolish them and make them all social workers,’ he said.
Stronger community
Mayor John Antaramian, likewise, said the city has no intention of defunding police.
“We are going to be working with the community on how we could do things better. We’re going to work on how our law enforcement does things. Those types of activities dealing with racism and how we’re going to deal with it over a long period of time and with what we need to change and how we need to change,” he said.
Following the protests against police brutality and racism that occurred two weeks ago, the mayor announced he would work with groups in the community, especially the African American community.
“I think that is the appropriate approach to change what we are doing. Change isn’t going to happen tomorrow. It’s going to take time and we’ll have to work together to make that happen,” he said.
The city is in the process of assembling five groups and community clergy to address reforms, with a more detailed announcement coming in the next week.
“I’m a strong believer that you’ll see this community come out of this stronger and in the future,” he said.
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!