After a career in the military, a second life in law enforcement for a Kenosha County detective

Tyrone Johnson was just looking to spend time with a friend when he took his first steps toward a career in law enforcement.
Johnson — then in his early 40s and living in Kenosha — had recently retired from the United States Navy, having served 22 years, and was devoting himself to raising his toddler son as a single parent.
“I had never considered becoming a cop,” Johnson said, referring to when a friend asked him to come along and take the police exam for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with him. “I said, ‘No, I’m not really thinking about that.’ But he said just come take the test, we can hang out and go fishing afterward. So I took the test and we hung out and then I got a letter in the mail that said, ‘You scored very high on the test.’”
Johnson said he went on to further interviews still feeling uncertain. He had spent most of his years in the Navy as a corpsman, handling emergency medical care for Marines in field hospitals, retiring as a chief petty officer. While he was in the Navy, he went to college and earned a master’s degree in public health, thinking that after retiring from the military he would find a career in that field.
But as he interviewed, Johnson said, law enforcement began to appeal to him.
“I had spent 22 years in uniform,” he said, and the thought of returning to a different sort of uniform had an attraction.
He also liked the idea of doing something unexpected.
“I wanted to do something where I was actually challenged,” Johnson said.
Department’s first Black detective
He was sworn in with the sheriff’s department in 2010, one of just a handful of Black deputies on the job and nearly two decades older than some of the other new deputies. In June, he was promoted to detective. While the department has had Black officers in upper level command positions, Johnson is the agency’s first Black detective.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Justin Miller served with Johnson briefly in the Navy before he came to the sheriff’s department. Miller said Johnson has opted not to go into the supervisory track at the department in consideration of his family — now married with three children, Johnson wanted to avoid the overnight shifts that would likely come with becoming a sergeant.
“As much as I would love to have him in the supervisory ranks, there’s other ways to be a leader,” Miller said. “He is a true leader in the way he carries himself, he has that command presence. Everyone respects him.
“When you talk about 22 years in the military, that’s a huge feat in itself, and now to be successful in his next venture in life. I’m just proud of him.”
Johnson grew up in Gary, Ind., with an unhappy family life he was anxious to escape.
“I had kind of an abusive childhood. I graduated high school, and a week later I was in boot camp,” he said.
He thrived in the military but decided to retire when he was expecting his first child.
“I had a kid on the way. ... I felt I owed it to him to be there,” Johnson said, saying he wanted to make sure he was a different sort of father than the one he had. “They were going to deploy me before he was born. I didn’t want to deploy and not get to see him and then die in combat.”
Johnson said he found the atmosphere within the sheriff’s department supportive and the people in command encouraging.
But he admitted that he initially found working in patrol more difficult than he expected.
“It was challenging. Actually, to be honest, it was more challenging than I thought it would be,” Johnson said.
On a purely practical level, Johnson said, he was not familiar with the geography of western Kenosha County, and having to find his way quickly to calls without a map sometimes proved frustrating.
He found race was also an issue in a way it had not been in the military.
“There is not a lot of diversity out in the county — as a Black guy doing a traffic stop or doing some kind of law enforcement where I am going into people’s homes, that doesn’t go over all that well,” he said. “I had people tell me that this is not an occupation that Black people do — calling me the n-word, being kind of belligerent toward me.”
Johnson said he also got pushback from some Black people he encountered who saw working in law enforcement as a betrayal of the African-American community.
Despite that, he said, he didn’t consider quitting. Tell Johnson he can’t do something, and he will try to prove he can. The insults, he said, just made him work harder.
“That was kind of my thing. I just looked at it like, ‘If I fold, they win,’” he said.
‘A lot of people now, they want to test you’
Being in law enforcement at this moment — during a national push for changes in police tactics in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests around the country — can be stressful, Johnson said. He said he understands the protests but also thinks some protesters are unwilling to listen to other perspectives.
“We have to tread lightly, to explain things. Everyone is so quick to get angry,” Johnson said. “A lot of people now, they want to test you.”
Johnson said he has tried to approach his career with compassion, for example to consider the potential impact of the decisions he made about writing traffic tickets or citations on the lives of people he encounters on the job. But in the current climate, the most ordinary of encounters can go awry. Even greeting African-American children while in uniform can be a touchy experience.
“I’ll wave at a little Black kid and their parent will pull them away and say, ‘Don’t talk to him,’” Johnson said. “That resonates with a kid.”
Johnson said he thinks good police work is a positive force in the community.
“For me, it means a lot when a crime occurs, to be able to get there before the person leaves, to take them into custody,” he said. “There’s a satisfaction that we got someone bad off the street.”
He is particularly proud of a case he worked on that ended with a man who had committed multiple sexual assaults getting what amounted to a life sentence in prison.
“Along the way, the (victim’s) family and I got pretty close,” Johnson said. “When he was sentenced, they came over and hugged me.”
He said he hopes he can bring calm to chaotic situations, structure and attention to detail learned in the military to his job.
“When I show up, I want to look like what you think a cop should look like,” Johnson said. “I want to show up and have people feel like they can have a sign of relief now, because this guy is here for business.”
