Air quality in Kenosha meets federal standard; lung association disagrees

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week announced that Kenosha now meets federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone — but at the same time Kenosha County scored an “F” for its air quality in the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report.
“The air in the Kenosha area is cleaner as a result of the cooperation between the local, state and federal governments, helping to protect the health of 130,000 people” said Cheryl Newton, EPA Deputy Region 5 administrator.
As a result, the EPA and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources propose redesignating the Kenosha area as having attained the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ground-level ozone.
Congressman Bryan Steil, who spoke to EPA administrators about the issue in 2019, supports the proposal.
“(This) announcement is great news for Kenosha,” said Steil, R-District 1. “It never made sense to over-regulate Kenosha as a result of pollution from out of state, including Chicago. Thanks to the support from federal, state and local partners, Kenosha has cleaner air and can better protect those in our community for years to come. I will continue working to protect our environment and public health, while cutting red tape.”
The Kenosha area was designated as being in non-attainment for the 2008 national ozone standards in June 2012.
Recent air monitoring data shows the Kenosha area, bounded by the I-94 corridor to the west and Lake Michigan to the east in Kenosha County, is attaining the 2008 federal standard for ozone. This is attributed to federally set fuel and motor vehicle emission standards that helped to improve ozone concentrations in the area, according to information from the EPA.
Air quality not good for everyone
Not all agree air quality in Kenosha is improving. Dona Wininsky, advocacy director for the American Lung Association, said federal air quality index data shows the county had 34 ozone days unhealthy for sensitive groups and five ozone days unhealthy for everyone between 2016 and 2018.
The data was released Monday as part of the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air Report. It includes a county-by-county report card in which Kenosha scored an “F.”
“Kenosha County violated the federal ozone standard more often and more severely than any other county in Wisconsin,” Wininsky said.
She agrees with Steil that much of the ozone in Kenosha “is a product of Kenosha County’s proximity to Chicago.”
“Certainly, much of that ozone blows up from Chicago,” Wininsky said. “But, regardless of what the source is, it’s still presenting a health danger to Kenosha County residents.”
High levels of ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion, which can worsen conditions such as bronchitis, emphysema and asthma and reduce lung function.
Longitudinal data from the State of the Air Report shows there were fewer high ozone level days in 2016, 2017 and 2018 than during the majority of years since 1996. However, it also shows the number of ozone days in Kenosha has been on the rise since 2013.
Ground level ozone
Ground level ozone is not emitted directly into the air. It is formed when NOx and VOCs react in the presence of sunlight. Emissions from industrial facilities and electric utilities, motor vehicle exhaust, gasoline vapors and chemical solvents are some of the major sources of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
In 2018, the DNR indicated it expects emissions from the planned Foxconn manufacturing plant to increase ozone pollution as it will increase the amount of VOCs and NOx by four percent.
The area’s redesignation, as proposed by the EPA and DNR, will not be final until the public has an opportunity to comment. Comments must be received by May 18.
Further background on the proposal can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov by searching “EPA Kenosha 2020.”
Comments, identified with Docket ID No. EPA-R05-OAR-2020-0020 or EPA-R05-OAR-2020-0101, should be submitted to http://www.regulations.gov or via email to blakley.pamela@epa.gov.
