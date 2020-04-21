Air quality in Kenosha meets federal standard; lung association disagrees

High levels of ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion, which can worsen conditions such as bronchitis, emphysema and asthma and reduce lung function.

Longitudinal data from the State of the Air Report shows there were fewer high ozone level days in 2016, 2017 and 2018 than during the majority of years since 1996. However, it also shows the number of ozone days in Kenosha has been on the rise since 2013.

Ground level ozone

Ground level ozone is not emitted directly into the air. It is formed when NOx and VOCs react in the presence of sunlight. Emissions from industrial facilities and electric utilities, motor vehicle exhaust, gasoline vapors and chemical solvents are some of the major sources of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In 2018, the DNR indicated it expects emissions from the planned Foxconn manufacturing plant to increase ozone pollution as it will increase the amount of VOCs and NOx by four percent.

The area’s redesignation, as proposed by the EPA and DNR, will not be final until the public has an opportunity to comment. Comments must be received by May 18.