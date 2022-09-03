All Airborne Chapter to host car show Sunday in Petrifying Springs Park

The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Division Association will host its 19th annual car show on Sunday, with all proceeds going toward wounded veterans.

The car show is free for spectators and there is a $10 donation entry fee for vehicles. Last year, the car show had around 450 vehicles, Chapter representative Jack Gibbons said. With warm weather and sunny skies forecasted for Sunday, Gibbons said he is hoping even more cars will turn out.

The car show for wounded veterans will follow Kenosha’s Classic Cruise-In on Saturday. The Cruise-In will give Gibbons a chance to promote the Chapter’s car show, he said.

“It helps that they’re the same weekend,” Gibbons said.

Over the years, the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter has raised tens of thousands of dollars for wounded veterans with events such as the car show. The car show started to help a U.S. Marine who lost his leg serving in Iraq, Gibbons said.

Veterans from around the country with connections to the Chapter come to the event. The National Guard will also attend.

There will be five food trucks at the car show, along with the park Biergarten. There will also be raffles – including a tool set donated from Snap-On valued at $2,900 – 50/50 trophies, music and more. The car show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.