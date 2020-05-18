Although man says he was injured in a fall, girlfriend charged for injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 41-year-old Kenosha woman was charged Monday in connection with a stabbing at a Kenosha motel.

Londa Cowart was charged with second-degree reckless injury-use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend.

According to Kenosha Police, Cowart was arrested after police were called to the Park Ridge Inn, 6121 75th St., at 2:25 a.m. Sunday and found a naked man “covered in a bright red substance that appeared to be blood.”

A criminal complaint filed Monday states that residents of the hotel reported hearing a couple fighting on and off throughout the day Saturday, the fighting escalating at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police who knocked on the motel room door found the man bleeding. He told police he “fell and cut himself” and had covered the wound with a towel. When he took the towel off the wound “blood gushed forth and pooled on the floor,” the complaint states.

Officers found Cowart in the same room with blood on her face, arms, hands, legs and the tops and bottoms of her feet. A bloody trail led to the bathroom where police found a small knife with blood on the blade. The injured man said the knife had nothing to do with his injury.