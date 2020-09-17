 Skip to main content
American Legion Post 21 holding POW/MIA march
Briefs

American Legion Post 21 holding POW/MIA march

The American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 is holding a 1st District POW/MIA silent march on Saturday.

The march starts at Post 21, 504 58th St., and ends at Harbor Park. Registration and assembly is at 9 a.m., the march is at 11 a.m. and a ceremony is at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Tom Visintainer at 262-620-5646 or commander@alpost21.com.

