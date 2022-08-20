 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Annual bed building event set for Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelson

The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its third annual Bunks Across America build and second annual BedFest Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelsen Inc., 4019 43rd St.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit dedicated to provide beds for kids who are living without a bed. Any child between 3 and 17 years old can receive a bed, mattress, and bedding free of charge if he or she does not have a proper bed to sleep in at night.

Volunteers build beds on periodic Build Days. Bunks Across America is a day when chapters across the US gather volunteers to construct beds. Volunteers at least 16 years old are invited to build beds that day. There will be two shifts: 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m.

The BedFest part of the day includes a touch-a-truck event sponsored by Bane-Nelson. Denny Crane and his wingless sprint car, a bouncy house activity for kids will be on hand. Kona Ice and Degrano’s Express will be there to sell food.

Families are invited to come and have fun, and learn about Sleep in Heavenly Peace. To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44A9AD2EA5F94-bunks2.

For families in need of beds for their children, apply at https://shpbeds.org/apply/. This chapter serves the area from the Illinois State line to the Milwaukee county line, and from Lake Michigan to Highway 45.

