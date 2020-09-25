Annual Salem Lakes clean-up event Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the annual Salem Lakes Clean-up event, typically held every spring, but postponed this year due to the COVID-19 Safer at Home order in place at the time.

The event also serves as a food drive for the Sharing Center in Trevor.

Organizer Allen Dunski said the event has grown trementendous since he started it eight years with about 10 people.

“It has grown into something I would have never imagined,” Dunski said. “I hope we can continue the success we have had in the past.”

A record 85 men, women and children volunteers were part of the 2019 event. They walked over 35 miles of roadways and parks while another crew removed garbage and debris from the Fox River between Silver Lake and Wilmot via boat.

Crews nearly filled a 40-yard dumpster and the estimated weight of the trash collected was around 14,000 pounds, or 7 tons.

“We also collected 341 pounds of food and $100 for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive,” Dunski said of the 2019 event.

Volunteers will begin the day with a meeting and supply grab at Fox River Park. Organizers are looking for donations of garbage bags and gloves for the clean-up.

