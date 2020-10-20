Another Kenosha sandwich shop robbed; second in as many nights

For the second night in a row, an armed robber held up a local sandwich shop -- this time on the city’s south side Tuesday night.
At 7:47 p.m. an “unknown person” with a gun entered and demanded money from a clerk at the Subway at 3721 80th St., according to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff of the Kenosha Police Department. The suspect walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Dillhoff said no one was injured in the robbery. A suspect description was not immediately available.
While police had just begun an investigation into the most recent sandwich shop robbery, it was not known whether it was related to a similar incident Monday night at a Subway about two miles to the north.
That incident occurred when a heavy-set Black male dressed in all black clothing entered the Subway, 3931 52nd St., at 7:32 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk, who was not harmed. That robber also fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Cell phone store robbed
At 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Universal Wireless, 7520 Pershing Blvd.
Dillhoff said the suspect entered the business taking an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene. No one was injured, he said.
The incident was the second in at least a month that an armed robbery occurred at a cell phone business. On Oct. 8, a man entered the Metro PCS store at 4124 52nd St. brandishing a gun before robbing the shop, according to police.
Unconfirmed police radio reports had indicated that the robber ordered employees to the back of the store before fleeing the scene. Police have not disclosed what the suspect took at the time.
It was not known whether the robberies were related.
