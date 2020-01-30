Applicants sought for Youth as Resources grants

Kenosha County Youth As Resources, a program dedicated to youth empowerment, is seeking youth-led groups to apply for grant funds of up to $500 for their next service project.

A simple two-page application form and a short presentation to YAR board members are all that are required to qualify for grant funds.

Applications and details about YAR and YAR grants are available at the UW-Extension office in the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol or at the Youth As Resources website at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth-development/youth-as-resources/.

The grant requests are due Feb. 11.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The grant meeting is at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance in the Training Room, 5500 Sixth Ave., Suite 210, in Kenosha.

At that time, youth will make a three-minute presentation detailing their request.

Kenosha County Youth As Resources is a program of Kenosha County University of Wisconsin-Extension in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County.

For more information, contact Kenosha County Youth As Resources at 262-857-1945.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0