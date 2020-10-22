Applications for Disaster Recovery Microloan Program open Oct. 26

Kenosha County business owners attempting to recover from damage during the civil unrest in August are eligible for aid from the state of Wisconsin. The interest-free loans aim to help business owners make repairs and rebuild inventory.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will make $4 million in loans available in amounts up to $50,000 for local business owners who suffered measurable physical damage to their buildings or business. WEDC will work with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans.
The micro-loan program is designed to help Kenosha-area businesses with cleanup costs, repairs, obtain temporary operating space, restoration services or other costs.
Applications for the WEDC Recovery Microloan Program will open Oct. 26, according to a release from KABA
Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. Nov. 6. Businesses should provide the following information:
Police report.
Insurance claim information.
Repair estimate.
Photos of damage.
2018 and 2019 financials and/or tax returns.
Plans to reopen/relocate if applicable.
Under the program, WEDC awards grants to its contracted regional designees, such as KABA. Those agencies, in turn provide loan applications and issue loans to damaged businesses seeking short-term assistance. Businesses that suffered measurable physical damage because of the unrest and intend to resume operations quickly are eligible and encouraged to apply for the assistance, according to the release.
Businesses in the affected areas will be eligible for loans of up to $50,000 at 0 percent interest, which will provide them with a short-term source of funds for repair work and operating expenses. The loans have a four-year minimum repayment period, with the first payment deferred for at least six months. Each loan recipient will have an opportunity to have up to 50 percent of their loan amount forgiven for meeting certain program criteria.
Additional information as well as the official application will be available at http://www.kaba.org/Kenosha _Cty_DRM_2020 beginning Oct. 26.
Applicants should contact KABA at grants@kaba.org with questions. WEDC’s Disaster Recovery Microloan Program was introduced in 2018 and is available to businesses in all 72 counties affected by man-made or natural disasters declared by state or federal authorities. For detailed information on the program, visit wedc.org/disasterrecovery.
