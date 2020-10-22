Applications for Disaster Recovery Microloan Program open Oct. 26

Kenosha County business owners attempting to recover from damage during the civil unrest in August are eligible for aid from the state of Wisconsin. The interest-free loans aim to help business owners make repairs and rebuild inventory.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will make $4 million in loans available in amounts up to $50,000 for local business owners who suffered measurable physical damage to their buildings or business. WEDC will work with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans.

The micro-loan program is designed to help Kenosha-area businesses with cleanup costs, repairs, obtain temporary operating space, restoration services or other costs.

Applications for the WEDC Recovery Microloan Program will open Oct. 26, according to a release from KABA

Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. Nov. 6. Businesses should provide the following information:

Police report.

Insurance claim information.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Repair estimate.

Photos of damage.

2018 and 2019 financials and/or tax returns.

Plans to reopen/relocate if applicable.