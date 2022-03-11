Just In
In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Brett Young, Chaka Khan, John Humphrey, Kyrie Irving, Melissa Errico, Perez Hilton, Reggie Watts and Richard Grieco.
2013 — Wichita State knocks out top-seeded Gonzaga out of the NCAA tournament with a 76-70 victory. The Shockers hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, including five straight shots from behind the arc down the stretch.
Here are some of the top photos of the week, as selected by the Associated Press.
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Elgin Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star, died at the age of 86.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Alex Padilla, Bob Costas, Constance Wu, George Benson, James Patterson, Keegan-Michael Key, Reese Witherspoon and William Shatner.
In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Sain…
Cornell upsets the fourth-seeded Badgers 87-69, becoming the first Ivy League school in more than 30 years to advance to the round of 16. See more sports moments from this date:
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Andrew Copeland, Conrad Lozano, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Laura Allen, Roger Hodgson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Timothy Dalton.
VCU was kicked out of the NCAA Tournament shortly before its first-round game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Barrett Doss, Brian Mulroney, David Thewlis, Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland, Michael Cassidy, Mikey Day, Pat Riley and Spike Lee.
In 1971, Milwaukee's Lew Alcindor is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the first of his record-breaking six times. See more sports moments from this date:
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bruce Willis, Bun B, Clayton Kershaw, Glenn Close, Neil LaBute and Zach Lind.
In 2011, Butler upsets top-seeded Pittsburgh, 71-70, in one of the wackiest finishes in NCAA tournament history. See more sports moments from this date:
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
The NBA said it was easing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who were fully vaccinated.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Adam Levine, Ciara Bravo, Cornelius Smith Jr., Geoffrey Owens, Jerry Cantrell, Lily Collins, Philip Sweet, Queen Latifah and Sutton Foster.
In 1993, Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA tournament. See more sports moments:
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Billy Corgan, Danny Ainge, John Boyega, Katie Ledecky, Mark Boone Jr., Myrlie Evers-Williams, Patrick Duffy, Rob Kardashian and Rob Lowe.
In 1897, Bob Fitzsimmons knocks out Jim Corbett to win the world heavyweight title. It's the first boxing match photographed by a motion picture camera.
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.