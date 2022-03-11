 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in history: Mar. 23

Today in history: Mar. 23

In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 23

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 23

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Brett Young, Chaka Khan, John Humphrey, Kyrie Irving, Melissa Errico, Perez Hilton, Reggie Watts and Richard Grieco. 

Today in sports history: March 23

Today in sports history: March 23

2013 — Wichita State knocks out top-seeded Gonzaga out of the NCAA tournament with a 76-70 victory. The Shockers hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, including five straight shots from behind the arc down the stretch.

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 22

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 22

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Alex Padilla, Bob Costas, Constance Wu, George Benson, James Patterson, Keegan-Michael Key, Reese Witherspoon and William Shatner. 

Today in sports history: March 22

Today in sports history: March 22

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Today in history: Mar. 21

Today in history: Mar. 21

Meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Sain…

Today in sports history: March 21

Today in sports history: March 21

Cornell upsets the fourth-seeded Badgers 87-69, becoming the first Ivy League school in more than 30 years to advance to the round of 16. See more sports moments from this date:

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 21

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 21

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Andrew Copeland, Conrad Lozano, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Laura Allen, Roger Hodgson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Timothy Dalton. 

Today in history: Mar. 20

Today in history: Mar. 20

VCU was kicked out of the NCAA Tournament shortly before its first-round game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. 

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 20

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 20

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Barrett Doss, Brian Mulroney, David Thewlis, Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland, Michael Cassidy, Mikey Day, Pat Riley and Spike Lee. 

Today in sports history: March 20

Today in sports history: March 20

In 1971, Milwaukee's Lew Alcindor is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the first of his record-breaking six times. See more sports moments from this date:

Today in history: Mar. 21

Today in history: Mar. 21

Meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Sain…

Today in sports history: March 21

Today in sports history: March 21

Cornell upsets the fourth-seeded Badgers 87-69, becoming the first Ivy League school in more than 30 years to advance to the round of 16. See more sports moments from this date:

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 21

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 21

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Andrew Copeland, Conrad Lozano, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Laura Allen, Roger Hodgson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Timothy Dalton. 

Today in history: Mar. 20

Today in history: Mar. 20

VCU was kicked out of the NCAA Tournament shortly before its first-round game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. 

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 20

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 20

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Barrett Doss, Brian Mulroney, David Thewlis, Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland, Michael Cassidy, Mikey Day, Pat Riley and Spike Lee. 

Today in sports history: March 20

Today in sports history: March 20

In 1971, Milwaukee's Lew Alcindor is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the first of his record-breaking six times. See more sports moments from this date:

Flip page-by-page through history

The Kenosha News is available on Newspapers.com, an online home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States.

Current digital subscribers have free access to 2 years of the Kenosha News archives.

Today in history: Mar. 19

Today in history: Mar. 19

In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 19

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 19

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bruce Willis, Bun B, Clayton Kershaw, Glenn Close, Neil LaBute and Zach Lind. 

Today in sports history: March 19

Today in sports history: March 19

In 2011, Butler upsets top-seeded Pittsburgh, 71-70, in one of the wackiest finishes in NCAA tournament history. See more sports moments from this date:

Today in history: Mar. 18

Today in history: Mar. 18

The NBA said it was easing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 18

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 18

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Adam Levine, Ciara Bravo, Cornelius Smith Jr., Geoffrey Owens, Jerry Cantrell, Lily Collins, Philip Sweet, Queen Latifah and Sutton Foster. 

Today in sports history: March 18

Today in sports history: March 18

In 1993, Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA tournament. See more sports moments:

Today in history: Mar. 17

Today in history: Mar. 17

In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 17

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 17

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Billy Corgan, Danny Ainge, John Boyega, Katie Ledecky, Mark Boone Jr., Myrlie Evers-Williams, Patrick Duffy, Rob Kardashian and Rob Lowe. 

Today in sports history: March 17

Today in sports history: March 17

In 1897, Bob Fitzsimmons knocks out Jim Corbett to win the world heavyweight title. It's the first boxing match photographed by a motion picture camera.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert