Today in sports history: Nov. 27

1960 — Detroit’s Gordie Howe scores his 1,000th point with an assist, and the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0. It’s Howe’s 938th NHL game.
1965 — Gordie Howe becomes the for NHL player to score 600 goals. The milestone comes in Detroit’s 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Red Wings' star Gordie Howe is flanked by Norman Ullman, left, and coach Sid Abel, after the Stanley Cup semi-final game in Detroit in which Detroit beat the Chicago Black Hawks, 6-3, April 5, 1965. (AP Photo/Alvin Quinn)