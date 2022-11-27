 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in sports history: Nov. 27
Today in sports history: Nov. 27

In 1994, Joe Montana of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the fifth quarterback to surpass 40,000 passing yards in a 10-9 loss at Seattle. See more sports moments from this date:

