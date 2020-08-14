Area housing authorities receive HUD funding to help with coronavirus expenses

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Three local housing authorities are among the 52 public housing authorities throughout Wisconsin reviving a share of $3.8 million in CARES Act funding to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday announced the distribution of $472 million in CARES Act funding, including the $3.8 million for Wisconsin.

The Housing Authority of Racine County received $220,629, the Kenosha Housing Authority received $171,887 and the Walworth County Housing Authority received $48,427.

This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream Program vouchers to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” Carson said. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”