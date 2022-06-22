Armed robber suspect from May 25 Kenosha standoff captured in Cudahy

Ricardo Garcia, wanted by Kenosha police for the armed robbery of a local grocery store last month, is in police custody after Cudahy police located and arrested him according to a social media post by the Kenosha Police Department.

The post thanked the assistance of the Cudahy Police Department in locating Garcia, praising the “excellent communication between law enforcement agencies” that led to Garcia’s arrest.

On May 24 at about 4 p.m., the 34-year-old Garcia allegedly displayed a handgun and robbed the San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St. Garcia had several other active warrants for his arrest.

The next day, police received a tip that Garcia was at a home in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue., and surrounded the house along with the Kenosha Police SWAT. The standoff ended after several hours when it was determined Garcia was not at the home.

A the court has set a cash bond of $250,000 for Garcia.

