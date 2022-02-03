Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man in drug case

A $30,000 arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 29-year-old Zion, Ill., man charged with 12 criminal counts after a series of undercover drug purchases in October.

William M. Nash, of the 1700 block of Dusk Road, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, but when he failed to appear, Commissioner Larry Keating issued the warrant.

Nash is charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule I or II narcotic, three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and five felony counts of bail jumping.

The narcotic-related charges each carry a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $50,000, while the cocaine charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of five years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. The bail-jumping charges could lead to three years prison, three years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Each of the drug charges are alleged to have happened within 1,000 feet of the Kids World Bilingual LLC, a daycare, 4212 52nd St., and the Kenosha Pike School, 3600 52nd St., which could increase the potential prison time by five years on each count.

A detective with the Kenosha Police Department arranged with a confidential informant to make a series of drug purchases from the defendant, according to the criminal complaint.

The first happened Oct. 4, when the informant purchased .5 grams of cocaine and heroin for $120 from Nash at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4405 52nd St. A second purchase happened two days later, when the informant again purchased .5 grams of cocaine and heroin for $120 at Walgreens, 3820 52nd St.

A third purchase was arranged for Dec. 6, when the informant purchased 1.6 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of heroin for $270 at Walgreens.

Police reported in the criminal complaint the heroin purchased tested positive for fentanyl on all three occasions.

Court records show that Nash has previous criminal convictions in 2013 for possession of cocaine in Walworth County and in 2016 for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in Cook County, Ill.

