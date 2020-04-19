Arts sustain soul of community

That support includes creative people who pursue their art full-time as well as those who enjoy it as an avocation, he said.

“It’s kind of a wild journey when you really think about it,” he said. “You have people who do art for a living, whether they are teachers or they own a gallery or whatever else. And there’s a lot of people who do it purely because they enjoy it, and they want to make a little extra money. It’s their hobby, basically — a creative outlet.”

That holds true for musicians as well, he said.

“Just because you’re not a touring band doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in the garage with your buddies on the weekend and play a few gigs once in a while.”

Rena Lee, administrator at Anderson Arts Center, 6604 Third Ave., takes a somewhat philosophical view of the arts.

“I have always strongly believed that the arts are an important, or in reality imperative, survival mechanism for society,” Lee said.

Without the arts, and, in turn, an appreciation of beauty and creativity, we would fail to survive as a species, she said.