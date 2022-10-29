Assembly District 61 to get a new face as opponents battle for Kerkman's former seat

The Nov. 8 general election features the entire 99 seats of the Wisconsin Assembly. District 61 encompasses much of western Kenosha County, including the Villages of Twin lakes, Silver Lake, Paddock Lake, Bristol, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie to the south.

The Kenosha News sent a questionnaire to all local candidates for the upcoming fall midterm election asking several key questions about their candidacy.

The District 61 Assembly seat was previously held by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski, of Pleasant Prairie, is a County Board supervisor representing the 16th District. Democratic candidate Max Winkels, of Burlington, is a newcomer to politics with a background in healthcare management.

Below are the responses from the candidates, listed in alphabetical order.

Why are you running for office?

Amanda Nedweski: As a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, I have participated in the evolution of our community over nearly five decades. Having lived, worked, and raised my children in both in the city and the county, I have a broad understanding of how neighboring municipalities affect each other. This perspective is critical in my role as a County Board Supervisor, and it will be a key factor in representing the diverse population of Wisconsin’s 61st Assembly District.

I know the people of Kenosha County, and they know me. That’s why I’m a trusted and proven conservative leader. Serving as State Representative is my way of giving back to the community that has given me so much. More than ever, We the People need a voice.

Max Winkels: I have always been involved in service-oriented careers, in public safety, as a 911 dispatcher, and in healthcare as a clinic manager and administrator.

I have always been interested in government and politics, with degrees in Political Science from UW and Public Administration from the University or Missouri. I retired from healthcare in 2019 and now have the opportunity to be of service in a new way.

I believe in the teaching that “to whom much is given, much will be required.” I have been fortunate and worked hard to gain some of the benefits that our society offers. I want to give something back and work to assure that others may have the same opportunities that I did.

What issues do you think are the most important for the office at this time?

Nedweski: I have knocked on over 5000 doors, listening to people’s concerns and ideas. Liberal fiscal policy resulted in economic strain for hard-working people in the form of high prices from the gas pump to the grocery checkout. We must reduce the tax burden and eliminate wasteful government spending to get more money into working people’s pockets.

The actions of soft-on-crime leaders have put law-abiding citizens at great risk. We must back the blue and enforce the law to make our communities safe.

Less than 30% of Wisconsin students can read at grade level. The government monopoly on education must end. The status quo is a failure. It’s time for expanded school choice options for all families.

Winkels: Climate change: There is concerning, sometimes alarming, news about climate change every day. The good news is that addressing climate change also provides tremendous economic opportunities. We need to fix climate change and take advantage of the opportunities now!

Education: This is always a key issue, as it directly affects our ability to succeed in the world markets where we all now compete. A well-educated electorate is also critical for participating effectively in the democratic process.

Personal liberty: The Supreme Court took away a fundamental right from women. Just as bad, many state governments now feel emboldened to regulate the most intimate decisions a woman and her family can make. We must protect individual liberty, even when we may not agree with individual choices.

What do you think you will bring to the office?

Nedweski: The rapid economic expansion in the district has brought many gains. Growth must also be diligently tempered to preserve economic balance. My background in corporate finance is a powerful tool that facilitates relationship building among all stakeholders. Negotiation is a key skill that led to success in my business career, and I will leverage my no-nonsense approach in the legislature. As community leader, I have proven that we can find common ground—regardless of differences—and that will carry through in my representation.

The courage I have to stand up for what is right is driven by my love for my community and my country. With the Constitution as a guide, I will never stop working to protect our inalienable rights.

Winkels: There are three main things I will bring to state assembly. The first is an excellent experience and education. With 30 years of experience in healthcare and public safety, I deeply understand these issues and will contribute to solutions.

I have been blessed with personal characteristics well-suited for the job, including good listening skills, a good mind, interest in many issues, calmness under pressure, respectfulness and a sense of humor.

I also have a set of values that will be helpful in the Assembly. These include a strong work ethic, seeking consensus on issues, finding creative solutions, loyalty and dedication to those I serve, willingness to work with everybody, a focus on issues (not personalities) and a dedication to truth.