Assisted living facility owner to challenge Ohnstad for state Assembly seat

A Kenosha resident and owner of a local assisted living facility announced her candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly Wednesday night.
Crystal J. Miller, owner and president of Frontida Assisted Living, which operates seven facilities throughout Wisconsin, made her announcement during a livestream on Facebook. Miller, a Republican, is challenging Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, the incumbent in the 65th District. The deadline to file for candidacy is June 1. If necessary, a primary election will be held Aug. 11, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
“I love this city,” Miller said in the announcement at facebook.com/crystalforassembly. “I love how we cooperate. We get things done here. Business, economic development, government, education, nonprofits, social service agencies, we work together, and we get things done. Yet, there are still so many things that we can accomplish. We need to create more opportunities, especially for those who have less privilege.”
Miller recounted how she and her husband lost their business and started over in 2009. She acknowledged the Safer at Home order and empathized with people who see their lives crumbling under the financial strain of the current public health crisis.
She said that she isn’t a politician. She promised to “fight for the people of this city” whether elected or not.
Miller has been involved in nonprofit work for many years, serving on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association, according to a news release. She also serves at the leadership table for Building our Future and was instrumental in establishing 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha.
In 2018, she received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Frontida has also been named a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the last six years.
