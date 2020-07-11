Association recognizes journalist, scientist with distinguished alumni honors

As an active community volunteer, Carlini has been recognized for her service with Rotary’s Paul Harris Award, Washington County’s 2020 Community Involvement Award and raising more than $500,000 for local charities.

Jodi and Greg Carlini, her husband of 36 years and director of her newscasts from 1979-1992, have been blessed with a daughter, a son and three grandchildren.

Eugene L. “Gene” Woroch, Ph.D., Class Of 1940

After graduation from Kenosha High School, Woroch received his bachelor’s degree and then a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from UW-Wisconsin, which he attended on scholarship. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. Throughout his career – working at Mayo Clinic, Glidden Company and finally, Abbott Laboratories – he worked with a variety of notable scientists, including Nobel Prize recipient, Dr. Edward C. Kendall.