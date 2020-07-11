Association recognizes journalist, scientist with distinguished alumni honors

While the pandemic has canceled its annual awards celebration this year, the Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association will honor two 2020 Distinguished Alumni at a banquet next year.
The organization plans to recognize both 2020 and 2021 DAA and scholarship recipients at next year’s event, scheduled for June 26, 2021, at the Kenosha Country Club, according to Scholarship Committee Chairperson Joyce Sorensen.
This year’s distinguished alumni are:
Joanne “Jodi” Ritacca Carlini, Class of 1969
Carlini received her undergraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Colorado with the Class of 1978. She interned at Denver’s KCNC-TV in 1977 and KMGH-TV in 1978. In 1979 at KNOP-TV, she became one the first female television News Directors in the country. She’s recognized as an Emmy® Award-Winning Journalist and Producer with more than 25 years anchoring and reporting the evening news. She has interviewed five U.S. Presidents, countless Hollywood, music and sports icons, as well as the world’s most renowned astronaut, Buzz Aldrin.
Carlini has earned four Emmy® Awards, seventeen Emmy® Nominations, dozens of broadcasting awards and a 1992 Nebraska Law Day Award. Since 2016, She has served as President of Upper Midwest National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In 2019, she received the Emmy® Silver Circle Honors.
As an active community volunteer, Carlini has been recognized for her service with Rotary’s Paul Harris Award, Washington County’s 2020 Community Involvement Award and raising more than $500,000 for local charities.
Jodi and Greg Carlini, her husband of 36 years and director of her newscasts from 1979-1992, have been blessed with a daughter, a son and three grandchildren.
Eugene L. “Gene” Woroch, Ph.D., Class Of 1940
After graduation from Kenosha High School, Woroch received his bachelor’s degree and then a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from UW-Wisconsin, which he attended on scholarship. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. Throughout his career – working at Mayo Clinic, Glidden Company and finally, Abbott Laboratories – he worked with a variety of notable scientists, including Nobel Prize recipient, Dr. Edward C. Kendall.
His commitment to community service was unflagging and inspirational. After retiring, he joined the Clara Abbott Foundation, a charity he was involved with for 25 years, serving as its president from 1993 to 1998. He also served on the board of A Safe Place, a charity focusing on domestic violence; the Itasca, IL School Board; the Application Review Panel of the Illinois Math and Science Academy; and as a director of the Illinois Science Lecture Association, a nonprofit organization that encourages high school students to pursue careers in science. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest for many years, serving on multiple committees and was a member of the church choir.
Together with his wife, Anna Jean Woroch, he instilled in their children and grandchildren the importance of education, the benefits of hard work and the value of family. He is remembered for his humor, warmth, intelligence and giving nature.
2020 scholarship recipients announced
Eleven Bradford seniors were awarded a total of $23,957 in scholarships by the Alumni Association during the school’s virtual announcements, organized by Bradford High School in lieu of the Senior Recognition Assembly traditionally held at the end of May.
- KBHSAA, Inc. – Judge James Carlson, OFS (1962) Memorial Scholarship – $1,500 is awarded to Alyssa Pinzger, daughter of Tom and Bridget Pinzger, who plans to attend UW-Parkside majoring in Law.
- John (1957) & Judy (Schuetz 1960) Wavro Academic Scholarship – $1,500 and the KBHSAA, Inc. Scholarship – $1,500 are awarded to Charlotte Scarmardo, daughter of Earl and Kathleen Scarmardo, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Biochemistry.
- KBHSAA, Inc. – Ralph J. Tenuta (1950) Memorial Scholarship – $1,500 is awarded to Sydney Swanson, daughter of Mitch Swanson and Stacy Kinnune, who plans to attend UW-Milwaukee majoring in the Medical Field.
- KBHSAA, Inc. – Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship – $1,500 and the Peter (1959) and Alice (Jackson 1960) Schwalbe Family Scholarship - $1,000 are awarded to Tyler Bellmore, son of Marvin and Andrea Bellmore, who plans to attend University of Minnesota-Duluth majoring in Chemical Engineering.
- KBHSAA, Inc. – Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship – $1,500 is awarded to Elizabeth Johnson, daughter of Daniel and Jane Johnson, who plans to attend UW-Whitewater majoring in History Education.
- KBHSAA, Inc. – Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship – $1,500 is awarded to Trinity Wilhoit, daughter of Professer C. Wilhoit and Simone L. Jones, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College majoring in Early Childhood Education.
- John (1957) & Judy (Schuetz 1960) Wavro Athletic Scholarship – $1,500 is awarded to Katelyn Relich, daughter of Eric and Diana Relich, who plans to attend UW-Parkside majoring in Biological Sciences/Pre-Med.
- Class of 1957 80th Birthday Scholarship – $1,957 is awarded to Kylie Rozinski, daughter of Richard and Anne Rozinski, who plans to attend UW-LaCrosse majoring in Biology.
- The Valiere Anderson Petersen (1930) Award for Excellence in Music – $1,000 is awarded to Samuel Williams, son of Jonathan and Anna Williams, who plans to attend Carthage College majoring in Mathematics.
- Jerry Bain (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship – $1,500 and the Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarship – $2,500 are awarded to Daniel Seymour, son of Steve and Linda Seymour, who plans to attend UW-Parkside majoring in general studies.
- Dr. Ernie Pellegrino (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship – $1,500 and the Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarship – $2,500 are awarded to Daniel Mleczko, son of Casimir and Suzanne Mleczko, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Actuarial Science.
To support the KBHSAA Scholarship Fund, contact Joyce Kopacz Sorensen at www.kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or 262-945-3806
