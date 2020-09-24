Authorities identify woman killed in Tuesday's crash in Somers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS -- The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has identified the driver killed in a head-on collision that closed the East Frontage Road between highways E and S on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Patricia J. Pietras, 88, of Waterford, according to a release issued Thursday night. Pietras was driving a 2014 Kia northbound on the East Frontage Road and a 2004 Honda sport-utility vehicle was traveling southbound when the two cars collided in the 1:52 p.m. crash. Pietras died at the scene, according the release.

The operator of the Honda, an 18-year-old Kenosha woman, suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the release. The drivers were alone in their respective vehicles, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 262-605-5100, or anonymously, through Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.