Authorities investigating suspicious death of Somers man

This time, Akina went to his bedroom.

“When I got to his room, he was there in his bed,” she said. She said there was “blood splattered everywhere.”

Distraught, she ran out of the home and asked neighbors to dial 911.

“He was a good guy. He helped everybody. He walked around the neighborhood and gave vegetables. He helped me for years. I could count on him. Whenever (I needed him) he was the first one there,” she said. “He’s just a nice guy. It’s so horrible.”

Luitze, was someone who was “very friendly, really easy to like, a Christian man,” she said.

Akina said the last time she saw and spoke with Luitze was about three or four days ago when he had come over to drop off a bounty of cucumbers and tomatoes.

She texted him afterward thanking him for the freshly grown produce. He never got back to her.

Akina believes that Luitze had gone to bed then that evening and he was killed.

“That was the last time I heard from him,” she said. “He was (very nice). He didn’t deserve this.”

According to Darryl Martin, who also lives in the neighborhood, Luitze was a generous man.