Authorities respond to multiple fires, vandalism and looting as Kenosha reels from Blake shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha on Monday night, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses throughout the area.

Rioters set fire to several buildings, including those in the uptown and downtown areas, Kenosha police said.

Residents at the scene of one fire near 13th Avenue and 60th Street said that included the Community Corrections Building at 1212 60th St.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's squad was parked in the west bound lane underneath the viaduct while an armed officer stood guard in the eastbound lane to prevent foot travel or motorists from going through.

Around the city other areas were burning in the second night of looting and rioting since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Trucks and street lights were targets, as well as businesses.

National Guard troops assisted law enforcement including Kenosha Police, Kenosha County Sheriff's and Pleasant Prairie Police departments among others.

Although a curfew went into effect from 8 p.m. Monday, it didn't deter them from causing destruction throughout the area.