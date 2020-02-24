Automated grocery storage, home delivery facility plans advance

The main facility will house grocery, dairy, produce, deli, health, beauty and general store merchandise, according to the plans.

No items, however, will be manufactured on site.

Products stored, selected, delivered

The building will use robotic and manual processes to select products for delivery. Products will be stored, selected and delivered to people's homes.

Kroger’s proposed automated facility will operate 24 hours a day with staggered delivery times. At the outset, the facility will employ up to 400 people and would grow to employ as many as 700 workers on two shifts.

“Most of the jobs we will have, we’re calling them personal shoppers,” said Luckie.

Earlier during the meeting, the commission viewed a video that showed robots retrieving grocery items. The personal shoppers, however, would still be picking grocery items selected online by customers, she said.

Other jobs will include engineering, office administration and delivery drivers. According to Luckie, the majority of the employees will be from the local area.