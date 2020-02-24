Automated grocery storage, home delivery facility plans advance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The future of grocery shopping is a step closer to your front door.
The village's Plan Commission on Monday approved preliminary site and operational plans for Kroger’s automated grocery processing and delivery facility, proposed for 9091 88th Ave.
The plans include mass grading, underground utilities, footing foundation and the building shell for what will be known as Pleasant Prairie Fulfillment Center on the 58.4-acre site north and east of Prairie Springs Park and south of Bain Station Road.
Grading is anticipated to begin this spring, with the facility to begin operating in the spring of 2022, according to Jean Werbie-Harris, village community development director.
In November, Kroger announced plans for a 350,000-square-foot facility. The latest version of the proposal includes 30,000 square feet of office space attached to a 300,000-square-foot building that will be air-conditioned and used for refrigerated product storage.
The Cincinnati-based Kroger is collaborating with U.K.-based Ocado, one of the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailers.
Nina Luckie, Kroger’s logistics project manager, told the commission Kroger selected the Pleasant Prairie location because of its proximity to Interstate 94, allowing for easy access for delivery and to its distribution center in Oconomowoc.
The main facility will house grocery, dairy, produce, deli, health, beauty and general store merchandise, according to the plans.
No items, however, will be manufactured on site.
Products stored, selected, delivered
The building will use robotic and manual processes to select products for delivery. Products will be stored, selected and delivered to people's homes.
Kroger’s proposed automated facility will operate 24 hours a day with staggered delivery times. At the outset, the facility will employ up to 400 people and would grow to employ as many as 700 workers on two shifts.
“Most of the jobs we will have, we’re calling them personal shoppers,” said Luckie.
Earlier during the meeting, the commission viewed a video that showed robots retrieving grocery items. The personal shoppers, however, would still be picking grocery items selected online by customers, she said.
Other jobs will include engineering, office administration and delivery drivers. According to Luckie, the majority of the employees will be from the local area.
The site plans also include a delivery van maintenance building and fueling stations to service a fleet of up to 150 vehicles. The fleet is expected to consist of Ford sprinter vans with onboard custom refrigeration units.
Heavy traffic
At full capacity, the site is expected to generate an average of 635 daily automobile trips, 290 van trips and 30 truck trips each day.
Village officials said a traffic impact analysis has been completed for the project and approved by Kenosha County for each of the proposed access points.
The developer also plans to extend municipal sanitary sewer and municipal water laterals to serve the site.
Final site and operational plans will still be required before the structure is built.
“There’s a lot of interest in this. I think it’s great,” said Plan Commission Chairman Michael Serpe. “But the one question I’ve heard from almost everybody that I’ve talked to about this: `What if you deliver a head of lettuce that just doesn’t fit the standard?’”
Luckie said the delivery drivers would be equipped with technology to take the item off the customer’s bill and then return it to the facility.
“So you do not pay for something that you’re not satisfied with,” she said.