Award-winning student essays shine light on 100th anniversary of women's suffrage

“I think that, especially with the events in the world that have happened recently, it’s important to realize that just like how women weren’t equal back then, people still have these inequalities right now,” said Cao, who attends Indian Trail High School and Academy. “What the women have really showed us is that, through their movements, they really can foster change and create the world they want to live in.”

Genesis Goodman, 14, the first-place winner in the middle school division, said she initially thought to focus strictly on the essay question, but then took a different tact in the hopes of shedding light on how the suffrage movement excluded Black women and other women of color.

Her essay expounds on how the right to vote, in general, while guaranteed by the 15th Amendment despite a person’s race or religion, wasn’t applied equally to Black voters who were subject to Jim Crow laws and the legacy of disenfranchisement that continues in other forms today.

“For black women … we had to focus on race instead of just our person being women,” said Goodman, who was a student at Washington Middle School and will be attending Bradford High School in the fall.