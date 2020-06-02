Bar's blood drive will help more than 100 people, another to be held June 15

The blood donated by 41 people at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St. Saturday will help 105 patients, Nikki Chelsma, regional manager of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said.
“They donated 35 pints of blood,” Chelsma said. “One pint of blood can save as many as three patients in need.”
Chelsma said it was a good turnout for a first-time blood drive. It was held in honor of Mark Gascoigne, co-manager at Coin’s, who underwent a liver transplant earlier this year at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
The drive, held the same day Kenosha County announced Coin’s is among one of seven food and beverage establishments and gas stations that has had an employee test positive for COVID-19, was conducted safely, Chelsma said.
Chelsma said she did not learn of the positive case until after the blood drive took place and did inquire further. The employee had tested positive two weeks prior to the event, she said.
Given the measures taken at the establishment following the positive test and the measures taken by Versiti, Chelsma said she is confident the blood drive was handled in a safe manner.
Donors, volunteers and the phlebotomists drawing blood all wore masks, and blood donation stations were spaced six feet apart. Gloves were changed and stations were sanitized prior to each donor taking a seat. Temperature checks and health screenings are also standard procedure for blood donation.
Chalsma said there is an increased need for blood – which consists of red cells, plasma and platelets. The increase is due, in part, to elective surgeries resuming and a natural increase in demand that occurs during the summer.
People interested in donating blood can do so at Versiti’s clinic, 8064 39th Ave. For more information, call (877)232-4376.
Another blood drive is planned for June 15 at Coins and its sister bar, Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., to replace an annual blood drive normally organized by local churches.
