Bar's blood drive will help more than 100 people, another to be held June 15

The blood donated by 41 people at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St. Saturday will help 105 patients, Nikki Chelsma, regional manager of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said.

“They donated 35 pints of blood,” Chelsma said. “One pint of blood can save as many as three patients in need.”

Chelsma said it was a good turnout for a first-time blood drive. It was held in honor of Mark Gascoigne, co-manager at Coin’s, who underwent a liver transplant earlier this year at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The drive, held the same day Kenosha County announced Coin’s is among one of seven food and beverage establishments and gas stations that has had an employee test positive for COVID-19, was conducted safely, Chelsma said.

Chelsma said she did not learn of the positive case until after the blood drive took place and did inquire further. The employee had tested positive two weeks prior to the event, she said.

Given the measures taken at the establishment following the positive test and the measures taken by Versiti, Chelsma said she is confident the blood drive was handled in a safe manner.