Baseball: Lux not on Dodgers' NLCS roster

It's been on-again, off-again for Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux and his postseason status with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lux, the Dodgers' rookie second baseman, was taken off the team's roster and replaced by infielder Edwin Rios for its National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves when the roster was announced on Monday prior to Game 1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Braves won Game 1, 5-1. Game 2 was scheduled for Tuesday night, after the News' press time.
Lux was on the Dodgers' roster for their NLDS sweep of the San Diego Padres. He got one pinch-hit appearance in the three games, striking out in a 12-3 Game 3 victory on Thursday.
Previously, Lux was not on the Dodgers' roster for their two-game Wild Card sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect and No. 2 in all of baseball by mlb.com entering this season, Lux, 22, was expected to contend for the NL Rookie of the Year award. But after the pandemic interrupted the season, Lux reported late to Summer Camp, reportedly without explanation, when the season was re-started. After struggling in camp, Lux was sent to the Dodgers’ alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.
In 16 starts, Lux batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, with an OPS of .596.
Lux, the 20th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Indian Trail, rose quickly through the minors and played in the postseason last year after making his major-league debut in September. He was the first Kenosha native to appear in the playoffs and homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Washington Nationals, but the Dodgers lost that series in five games.
The Dodgers are seeking their third NL pennant in four years and their first World Series title since 1988.
