"Be Their Muscle": Local gyms to host charity event Saturday for muscular dystrophy

Burn Boot Camp gyms and the Muscular Dystrophy Association will host their annual “Be Their Muscle” event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Frank Petretti Fieldhouse on Saturday to raise money for muscular dystrophy research, care and advocacy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is a national organization that supports families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. It is one of the philanthropic partners of Burn Boot Camp, a national fitness franchise with three locations across Kenosha and Racine counties. The “Be Their Muscle” event launched in 2016, and Burn Boot Camp franchises across the country will host the fundraiser event on this weekend.

Locally, Burn Boot Camp’s Kenosha, Mt. Pleasant and Burlington locations are teaming up to host the event at UW-Parkside. All proceeds from the event go toward MDA’s mission. The national goal is to raise $1 million for MDA.

Muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases that are caused by genetic mutations. Muscular dystrophies are rare, but there are multiple kinds of muscular dystrophies with varying levels of impairment to the body. A few types of the disease impact cognitive function.

Local impact

For John and Denise Szymczak of Caledonia, local partnerships and events like this give their family a chance to connect with other families affected by muscular dystrophy, as well as show the community what people living with the disease are capable of.

Their children, Joshua, 17, and Holly, 14, both have limb girdle muscular dystrophy type 2S, a rare type of muscular dystrophy that mostly affects arms, legs, trunk muscles and cognition. Joshua and Holly are mobile at the moment, but Denise said they will most likely have to start using wheelchairs in the next two years.

The children were diagnosed in 2015 and are the first two children in the United States to be diagnosed with this form of muscular dystrophy, Denise said. They were born with symptoms and underwent medical testing for 10 years before they received a diagnosis.

Despite doctors telling them they would likely never be capable of physical activity such as jumping or running, both Joshua and Holly participate in many activities that amaze doctors, John said. Joshua plays on his school’s golf team at Racine's Horlick High School, and both he and Holly enjoy physical activities such as swimming and dancing.

“There's a lot more things that these kids and people can do. I mean, no one ever expected Josh to be able to go golfing,” John said. “Even Holly's teachers are amazed at the progress she has made.”

Funds from local fundraising events like this have helped the two go to Wonderland Camp in Camp Lake, a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities. They attended the camp this year for a week in June, and Joshua said his favorite part was the talent show, where he told knock-knock jokes. Holly said she enjoyed doing arts and crafts and attending the dance, at which Joshua was crowned the dance “king.”

John said going to the summer camp is the “best week of the year” for Joshua and Holly. The camp gives them the chance to be independent and see friends they only get to see at Wonderland.

“They get to go be by themselves for a chance. We're not around telling them what to do,” John said. “They really enjoy just the fact of getting to go to camp, and without different fundraising events like ... it would be very hard for them to go to camp.”

John emphasized that people with muscular dystrophy can do all the things that other people can do. He said their family has met a lot of other people with muscular dystrophy through MDA who finish high school, go to college and start careers on their own.

“They’re doing what everyone else normally does. They just need a little more help to do it,” John said. “Don't put those people off just because they're not able to walk as far as you, or throw the ball as far as you, or golf as good as you.”

Denise said Josh always compares having muscular dystrophy to having a “chocolate chip cookie without its chocolate chips.”

“You're a sugar cookie, and you're just as good as everybody else and can do everything like everyone else, you’re just a little bit different,” Denise said.

Burn Boot Camp’s connection

This is the fourth “Be Their Muscle” has been hosted by Kenosha-area franchises, according to Shawnie Foszcz, owner the locations.

“It's something that we've grown over the last couple of years,” Foszcz said. “Trying to get as much of the community involved with this event to give back is one of our main things.”

Event details

The charity event will be a 45-minute workout that is open to the public, and it costs $25 to attend. Additionally, in the week leading up to the event, all three Burn locations will host kids camps and hold a silent auction, with proceeds to MDA.

“Be Their Muscle” will be held at the UW-Parkside Frank Petretti Fieldhouse on Saturday, at 4000 Petrifying Springs Road. The workout begins at 9 a.m. People can register or donate to a franchise team by visiting https://mda.donordrive.com/team/Kenosha-WI