Beekeeping ordinance change request creates a buzz in Bristol

BRISTOL — Bristol residents may soon see people buzzing around with petitions both for and against beekeeping in residential areas in what could become a sticky subject for the Village Board.

Resident Dani Kozak Joy, the queen bee in favor of establishing hives of honey bees, approached the Village Board Monday in support of creating an ordinance allowing beekeeping in residential areas.

“I think a lot of time, bees get a bad rap,” Kozak Joy said. “Honey bees are docile and gentle in nature. They don’t want to sting, because they will die if they sting.”

She and her husband are members of the Racine-Kenosha Beekeepers Association. They live on a parcel less than one-acre in size and would like to keep an apiary on the premises. Under the village’s current ordinance, beekeeping is only allowed on land zoned agricultural.

“They’re actually quite helpful for your neighbors who have gardens,” Kozak Joy said, adding residential beekeeping is allowed via ordinance in other areas, including Delavan, Elkhorn, Burlington, East Troy, Walworth, Oak Creek, Waukesha, Greenfield, and Chicago.

Support mixed

While a handful of others in support of beekeeping were in attendance, not everyone thinks it’s such a sweet idea.

“I’m allergic to bees, not wasps, not hornets, but bees,” said resident Lori Andrekus. “As a concerned resident, I don’t feel comfortable having this ordinance go forward.”

Resident Kay Sharp also spoke against changing the ordinance.

“It does not belong in neighborhoods,” Sharp said. “Bristol’s established ordinances are carefully written standards of safety and decorum for our community. Changing Bristol’s established beekeeping ordinance is not a good idea.”

In a letter to the Village Board, Bristol School administrator Jack Musha, indicated there are three students and two staff members who are allergic to bees.

“We have a significant problem in the fall with bees on our property,” Musha wrote, adding he is not in support of changing the existing ordinance to allow hives on residential parcels near the school.

The Village Board did review a sample ordinance that allowed a maximum of two colonies on parcels up to a half-acre in size and up for four colonies on larger residential parcels. It prohibits beekeeping on multi-tenant parcels. It includes specific setback and fly barrier requirements.

Under village practice, residents seeking a change to an ordinance present a petition to the Village Board. Those in attendance said they will begin circulating petitions.

