Behavioral Health Resource Fair set for Saturday
A Behavioral Health Resource Fair is scheduled to take place Saturday in an effort to connect the public with various form of available assistance.

“Kenosha County is fortunate to offer many options for individuals and families experiencing mental health difficulties,” said Rebecca Dutter, director of the Division of Aging and Disability Services.

“Our aim with this fair is to make people aware of what’s available and hopefully help to make some meaningful connections.”

The public is invited to attend the resource fair, to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., Kenosha.

Professionals representing a wide range of providers and organizations will be on hand to offer information about where people can turn for mental health care, counselors, substance use issues and crisis services.

Fair vendors will be located indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Wearing of masks will be required and state-imposed capacity limits will be enforced indoors.

The Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Services is hosting the fair in partnership with Holy Spirit and Kenosha Human Development Services.

For more information about mental health and substance abuse services in Kenosha County, go online to: kenosha county.org/263/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse.

A list of behavioral health community resources, updated weekly, is also available online at: kenoshacounty.org/2075/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources.

