Belsky: "It isn't about buildings. It's about people."

Kenosha County supervisor Laura Belsky said she is dismayed a draft resolution to help the county move forward following recent tragic events does little to acknowledge what led to the incidents, protests and riots.
The resolution drafted by supervisor Terry Rose and Corporation Counsel does not name those individually killed or hurt and was drafted without any input from the community, she said.
“It isn’t about buildings,” Belsky said. “It’s about people. It’s about listening to the community and understanding what we need to do as leaders.”
To that end, Belsky plans to introduce some amendments to the resolution to create “A Racial Equity and Social Justice Policy for Kenosha County” to “address racial inequities that exist across all indicators for success, including in education, criminal justice, jobs, housing, public infrastructure and health, regardless of region.”
To help develop this plan, Belsky requests via an amendment that money be included in the 2021 budget to contract with a training and development company to coordinate the effort to address racial inequality in Kenosha County.
Belsky further proposes the County Board recognize the following via the resolution:
• “The immediate cause of the unrest was the obvious shooting of Jacob Blake by an officer of the Kenosha Police Department.”
• “It was compounded by other long-standing structural systems of inequality and racism within the city, county, state and nation.”
• That citizens have a “right to assemble peacefully and air their grievances.”
• “That violent acts occurred predominately by a large group, from outside of our community, that led to severe destruction or damage to small businesses, public property, and private property in the City of Kenosha.”
• That “members of a private self-styled militia, Kenosha Guard, called for 'patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city…from evil thugs’ to attend the protest that occurred in Civic Center park on the evening of August 25,” that Wisconsin law prohibits paramilitary activity, and that “tragically, three individuals were shot, two fatally, during the Aug. 25 demonstration by an underage, out of state, self-styled militia”
She calls on the board to “voice a genuine expression of grief at the shooting of Jacob Blake; the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, the death of Anthony Huber; and the death of Joseph Rosenbaum.”
Her amended resolution acknowledges “community frustration and anger at the lack of adequate means. . . to have their voices heard and meaningful actions be taken as a result.”
With regard to the damage to public and private property, Belsky’s amendments acknowledge “significant uninsured expenses and loss of revenue due to the civil unrest may make it unattainable for the county, city, businesses and citizens to rebuild without significant government or private financial assistance” and that “short and long term financial resources are necessary to ensure City of Kenosha neighborhoods damaged by the civil unrest can rebuild, preventing gentrification by ensuring that affected properties aren’t sold off to the highest bidders for redevelopment.”
Like in the resolution presented by Rose, Belsky calls on the County Board to request state and federal funds to assist in the rebuilding of the city of Kenosha.
