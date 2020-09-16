Belsky: "It isn't about buildings. It's about people."

• “It was compounded by other long-standing structural systems of inequality and racism within the city, county, state and nation.”

• That citizens have a “right to assemble peacefully and air their grievances.”

• “That violent acts occurred predominately by a large group, from outside of our community, that led to severe destruction or damage to small businesses, public property, and private property in the City of Kenosha.”

• That “members of a private self-styled militia, Kenosha Guard, called for 'patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city…from evil thugs’ to attend the protest that occurred in Civic Center park on the evening of August 25,” that Wisconsin law prohibits paramilitary activity, and that “tragically, three individuals were shot, two fatally, during the Aug. 25 demonstration by an underage, out of state, self-styled militia”

She calls on the board to “voice a genuine expression of grief at the shooting of Jacob Blake; the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, the death of Anthony Huber; and the death of Joseph Rosenbaum.”

Her amended resolution acknowledges “community frustration and anger at the lack of adequate means. . . to have their voices heard and meaningful actions be taken as a result.”