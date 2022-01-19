Bench warrant remains for Pleasant Prairie woman

A $1,000 bench warrant, issued for the third time in October, remains in place for a 43-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman after she failed to appear Jan. 10 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Amy D. Ulven, of the 8700 block of 82nd Avenue, is charged wit a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device after a crash April 6, 2021.

The felony charge carries a maximum possible prison term of nine months and a $10,000 fine.

Court records show that Ulven originally was released on a $1,000 signature bond last April. When she failed to appear for a preliminary hearing April 27, 2021, the first $1,000 bench warrant was issued, and in July, a $1,000 cash bond was posted on her behalf.

In October, the person who posted the bond requested it be returned, and a third bench warrant for $1,000 was issued by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded to a two-vehicle accident April 6, 2021, on 17th Avenue and 52nd Street, and were informed by dispatch that the defendant’s vehicle had fled westbound on 52nd Street.

Police spoke to the driver of the second vehicle stated he was southbound in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue and stopped at a stop sign when he saw Ulven’s SUV “coming at him fast” in his rearview mirror. The victim stated his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was struck and pushed him into the westbound lanes of 52nd Street.

The victim complained of left shoulder pain, but refused treatment.

Police stopped the defendant’s vehicle in the 6100 block of 88th Avenue. Ulven, who was crying and upset, admitted she struck the vehicle and left the scene. She said that she was scared because she knew she had a revoked driver’s license.

Ulven also stated she had dropped her phone, looked down to get it, and that’s when she struck the other vehicle.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showed that Ulven’s license had been revoked May 12, 2003, for nine months because of a drunken driving conviction and had yet to be reinstated. Ulven also was required to have an ignition interlocking device on her vehicle, but had failed to have that installed, the complaint states.

