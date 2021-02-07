BGCK, Succeed Beyond High School Inc. and Education Youth Development Outreach unite for college, career fair

With many spring break college tours already canceled for 2021 and travel limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teens aren’t able to visit colleges and universities that they normally would.

In order to still expose local teens to post-secondary opportunities, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Succeed Beyond High School Inc. and Education Youth Development Outreach will host a college and career fair at the BGCK on Saturday, March 27.

This event will provide youth a chance to learn more about their desired colleges/universities and will also provide workforce-, vocational- and military-bound youth a chance to speak with individuals in their future career fields.

The event will be free to attend for all youth and organizations/colleges.

Two time slots will be available for attendees to allow for social distancing and a sanitizing break. Masks will be required for all. The times will include 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Noon to 2 p.m.

Youths will be able to speak with local and out of state college representatives, learn more about possible careers, find out who is hiring, participate in raffles and get free items and food.