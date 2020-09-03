Biden makes stop in Kenosha

“Just the fact that he’s dedicated to wanting to squash all the violence and things (that) are going on, but still keep us reminded that there has been some ill things that have been done (makes me want to support him).”

Razaa, who has lived in the city for more than 50 years, said he hopes the steps toward healing have begun.

And he’s already seen examples of that happening.

“One of the things I was able to see was just the joining of unity in this town,” Razaa said. “What we really needed was some leaders, people to stand up and give a lot of these young people some guidance. Being part of the community, that’s exactly what we need.

“This unfortunate situation may have done that for us, brought these people together. ... I think we still have a ways to go. The violence is gone right now. There’s been minor clashes, but I think it’s pretty much squashed. We want to stay together as a community. We don’t want to see our town burned down. There’s other ways to get your message across.”

Another longtime resident, Sidney Ayers, who had a front-row seat across from the church, was excited to learn that Biden was making an appearance.