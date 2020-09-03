Biden makes stop in Kenosha

Hoping to at least catch a glimpse of presidential nominee Joe Biden, residents — and a throng of media — converged at Grace Lutheran Church on 60th Street in Kenosha late Thursday morning.
What they got, however, wasn’t even that, as the former vice president’s motorcade quickly whisked him off a side street and into the church, where he was expected to meet with the family of Jacob Blake and also hold a roundtable discussion with community and church leaders.
Biden’s itinerary was largely kept secret, and he wasn’t expected to have any public appearances before he headed for Milwaukee later Thursday afternoon.
Lifelong Kenosha resident Idrees Razaa, sporting a Biden T-shirt, said he met the former vice president once before and was hoping for another chance Thursday. Biden’s presence in Kenosha was just what the city needed after several days of civil unrest, Razaa said.
“I know that he’s here to calm this situation here,” Razaa said. “That’s more important right now. Let the other things unfold themselves. He’s here for reassurance. That’s why I’m here.”
Razaa said he’s confident in Biden’s ability to bring not only Kenosha, but the nation, together, which is a driving force in why he supports his candidacy.
“The reason why I’m down here is that I know just his presence alone is going to cause calmness in this town and hopefully throughout the other areas where there may be something like this going on,” Razaa said.
“Just the fact that he’s dedicated to wanting to squash all the violence and things (that) are going on, but still keep us reminded that there has been some ill things that have been done (makes me want to support him).”
Razaa, who has lived in the city for more than 50 years, said he hopes the steps toward healing have begun.
And he’s already seen examples of that happening.
“One of the things I was able to see was just the joining of unity in this town,” Razaa said. “What we really needed was some leaders, people to stand up and give a lot of these young people some guidance. Being part of the community, that’s exactly what we need.
“This unfortunate situation may have done that for us, brought these people together. ... I think we still have a ways to go. The violence is gone right now. There’s been minor clashes, but I think it’s pretty much squashed. We want to stay together as a community. We don’t want to see our town burned down. There’s other ways to get your message across.”
Another longtime resident, Sidney Ayers, who had a front-row seat across from the church, was excited to learn that Biden was making an appearance.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Ayers said. “We need some peace. We don’t need all that flame-throwing. It shows the man cares. He ain’t full of lies.
“I’m a Biden supporter. I like his sincerity. I like his truthfulness. I know he’s a stand-up guy. He (isn’t) going to lie to me. That’s what I like the best.”
The events in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting by a Kenosha Police officer have stressed Ayers, and that’s something he hopes will begin to ease soon.
“I’m very stressed out,” Ayers said. “The last week with the thousands and thousands of people coming by and just looking at it (has been difficult). I like to stay to myself, and that isn’t helping. You have to vote if you want to change, because violence isn’t going to get anything but more violence.”
While voicing his support for Biden — which included a brief exchange with some Trump backers — was his main reason for being at the event, Kenosha’s David Swartz also was concerned about a possible impending payroll tax.
“(Trump) says if he’s elected another four years, he’s going to make it permanent,” Swartz said. “That will defund Social Security by 2023 without a vote in Congress, without a discussion, without anything. This is one man, a dictator taking away everybody’s Social Security.
“While nobody’s watching, he’s causing havoc and mayhem throughout the country.”
Swartz echoed the other sentiments about the events that have unfolded in the city.
“I’m heartbroken that this has happened to our city, but I’m hoping some good can come out of it,” he said. “Hopefully, with Joe Biden, we can start a dialogue, make some progress and find some answers and solutions to these problems.
“All I hear from the White House is he wants law and order without the law. He thinks that shooting bullets at the problem and building walls around us is going to solve the problem. I don’t see any answers or solutions coming from the administration. Joe Biden has understanding, empathy and caring about the problems facing this nation.”
Milwaukee resident Brad Serdan made the short drive south to show his support as well.
“I want to support positive ideas, and hopefully a good future for America,” he said. “I heard Biden was coming here to do that. I like that he’s looking forward, not backwards, and is trying to help America move forward with a positive attitude and not dividing people with lies.”
Serdan said he’s been watching the events from afar and is hopeful as well that the city can begin to heal.
“It’s a lot, and I know that it hurts,” he said. “Hopefully, Kenosha can heal and move forward.”
Trump supporters present
At the corner of 60th Street and 22nd Avenue, a handful of Trump supporters voiced their support for the sitting president.
Kenosha resident Suzanne Foster said she felt Biden coming was only to follow in the footsteps of Trump, who was in Kenosha on Tuesday.
“Trump came here to try to rebuild (the city), and he has the ability as our leader to make a difference,” she said. “I think Joe is just using this as a following place because Wisconsin is a deciding state for him, and he’s just using us. I don’t think he genuinely cares.”
Fellow city resident Amy Dillon, who stood next to Foster with her sign, said she supports Trump for a number of reasons.
“Safety, security, law and order, a positive economic outlook for my children, just everything about what he stands for is what I stand for,” she said.
As for moving the city forward, Foster said she’s already been encouraged by the art work that has popped up on the boarded-up windows around Kenosha.
“Whether we agree with each other or not (healing begins) with how we resolve it, coming together, discussing it, remembering we’re neighbors and loving on each other is the thing,” she said.
“Seeing the outpouring of generosity happen with the police officers, the National Guard and the food and everyone coming together is beautiful. I think that’s at the heart of Kenosha and what will make us heal and probably be closer and stronger when we look at this two or three years from now.”
The waiting game for Biden, who traveled with his wife, Jill, was largely uneventful until what appeared to be an impromptu march up 60th Street by supporters of Blake.
That crowd, which first made one pass around the church, then approached it on its second time around, was vocal, but the march ended without any significant issues or violence. A Kenosha Police Department squad trailed the crowd and implored it to move off the road and onto the sidewalk, a request that largely went unfulfilled.
Just before Biden’s motorcade arrived, several other police vehicles were on scene to maintain control.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!