Black bear sightings increase across southeast Wisconsin

Southeast Wisconsin seems to be suddenly full of bears, with black bear sightings reported in Elkhorn, Franklin and Wheatland, among others

UW-Madison Professor of Wildlife Ecology Tim Van Deelen weighed in on what to do if you see a black bear. Likewise, he offered an opinion on whether the sightings were unusual for the region.

“Yes and no,” Van Deelen said. “The majority of the bear population is at the northern half of the state. Just like teenagers, young bears set out on their own.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state has more than 24,000 bears, and as their population continues to grow, they are beginning to make their way south. Younger bears will generally avoid older bears’ territory, meaning they’re beginning to move farther and farther from their traditional regions.

According to Van Deelen, this growth in population and migration south has to do in part with an increase in habitat for black bears, as former Wisconsin farmland transitions out of agricultural use into more wooded areas. In areas where this transition is further along, such as southwestern Wisconsin, Van Deelen said they’ve already seen increases in bear populations.

“A lot of what might have been agricultural land has become ideal for bears,” Van Deelen said.

While southeastern Wisconsin may be seeing more bears in recent years, Van Deelen said the risk they pose to people is usually negligible, as long as they avoid antagonizing or cornering the bear.

'Keep your distance'

“By and large, many of our Wisconsin neighbors live with bears all the time,” Van Deelen said. “Just appreciate the fact you got to see a bear and keep your distance.”

To avoid “nuisance bears,” the DNR recommends removing or properly securing attractants such as pet food, home waste, bird feeders and even barbeque grills. To keep bears wild, the DNR says to harass the bear, yelling or creating loud noises to discourage it from interacting with humans in the future.

If people have issues with bears, they can contact the USDA Wildlife Services office in Sun Prairie at 608-837-2727.

Unfortunately, a black bear was struck and killed this week on Interstate-43. The DNR believes it could be the same bear that had been spotted in Franklin.

