Black Kenosha resident "tired of feeling like I don't matter"

“I was conditioned to fear the police. Not to trust them,” she said.

The feeling is exhausting, according to Wolfe.

“I’m tired of feeling I don’t matter to some people because of the color of my skin. I’m tired of trying to make others see or hear that this is wrong. I’m definitely tired and fed up with Black people, sinner or saint, being brutalized and villainized out of fear and hate simply because of the color of our skin. I’m tired of wondering when will it change and when will it get better.

“In the eyes of some people … people of color are not only less worthy of life, but we are seen as less than human,” she said. “I don’t believe any commandments said enslave, degrade and murder black people. I just don’t get it.

“I may smile. I may hug you. I may support you, but know that 24 hours a day every second of every day, I live of silent fear my skin color will cause my death,” she said. “I’m just really tired.”

Wolfe said that her grandmother was born in the mid-1920s and the world now is not much different from her world of blatant inequality and racism.