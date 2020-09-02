Black Kenosha resident "tired of feeling like I don't matter"

Sonja Wolfe did not have to wear apparel with the Black Lives Matter moniker like several in the crowd during Wednesday’s community gathering for prayer, confession and lament outside Grace Lutheran Church.
Her skin color tells the story. Wolfe was among the Black speakers at the event to give testimony about the trauma of racism that has scarred her for life.
“Being Black, a woman, and from the South Side of Chicago, I’m often prejudged before I utter a sound,” she said.
About 20 years ago, her family members gathered to comfort each other after her stepfather had died. She said they had broken no laws, had no warrants for their arrest and were making no loud noises “except for cries of grief.” Police forced her face to the ground, gun pointed at her head, as her mother looked in horror, while children in her family cried for help. Police continuously kicked her cousin while the cousin was lying in dirt. One black man, three black women and 10-13 black children under 15.
“We went in minutes from comforting one another to begging for our lives when doing nothing except gathering for support of one another,” she said. “This is only one incident in my life.”
Despite the fact her own father was a Chicago police officer, the friends in Kenosha and Chicago who are police officers, to this day, Wolfe, who served in the military, to this day still clenches her steering wheel “and pray that the police officer behind me doesn’t pull me over for doing nothing wrong and I lose my life.”
“I was conditioned to fear the police. Not to trust them,” she said.
The feeling is exhausting, according to Wolfe.
“I’m tired of feeling I don’t matter to some people because of the color of my skin. I’m tired of trying to make others see or hear that this is wrong. I’m definitely tired and fed up with Black people, sinner or saint, being brutalized and villainized out of fear and hate simply because of the color of our skin. I’m tired of wondering when will it change and when will it get better.
“In the eyes of some people … people of color are not only less worthy of life, but we are seen as less than human,” she said. “I don’t believe any commandments said enslave, degrade and murder black people. I just don’t get it.
“I may smile. I may hug you. I may support you, but know that 24 hours a day every second of every day, I live of silent fear my skin color will cause my death,” she said. “I’m just really tired.”
Wolfe said that her grandmother was born in the mid-1920s and the world now is not much different from her world of blatant inequality and racism.
“My hope is that it will be different, a better world, for my granddaughter,” she said. “I pray that today you stand with me and say, `Enough is enough.’ This is not right. I won’t let you get away with this anymore. That you stand with me and for me.”
Wolfe said there is a need to continue to speak against injustice and racism.
“We must say, `No more.’ And, stop it any way and anywhere we can. When you see injustice, when you see racism striking its ugly vile head … I want you to see me and say, `No more. Not today. Not ever again.’”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!