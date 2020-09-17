Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage at Burlington Area School District meeting

“The board and administrators do not believe that a one-time use of curricular materials ought to define a teaching career,” Hahn said. “(It) most certainly is not a terminable offense.”

As with all district personnel matters, Hahn said the matter will be handled internally. She added the review of BLM curriculum would continue through consultation with a cross-representation of city representatives, including local municipal officials, law enforcement and grassroots groups.

“This is a highly charged and emotional topic,” Hahn said. “There are varied perspectives and we know there is plenty of work to do — work that should be done collaboratively, with the whole community.”

Majority supportive

The views shared at Monday’s meeting about Statz’s instruction and BLM in general could be likened to the debate taking place across many areas of the U.S. as renewed overtures for racial equality have arisen.

The majority of the speakers at Monday’s meeting were supportive of BLM-related curriculum in the classroom.

Resident Shelley Smith, who has a child in Statz’s classroom, praised the teacher for tackling the thorny subject.