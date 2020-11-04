Bleary-eyed city clerk reports smooth election

"It went very well, but obviously, the first time with any new equipment, there's some kinks to work out," Krauter said. "We were lucky to have the equipment, but as the same token, we learned a lot."

Kenosha has roughly 53,000 registered voters, and Krauter said the turnout surpassed 80% — which is a huge number and one that speaks well to the interest in the races on the ballot, he said.

"We should be very proud, all of us," Krauter said. "I think that speaks volumes of just the interest in the election and the process and also all the organizations, no matter which one, which political entity, just getting out the vote and getting their constituents to get involved and make their voice heard."

Looking forward

It seems safe to say that early voting, both in person and by absentee, may be a trend that continues down the road, so Krauter and his staff will need to keep adjusting how they handle that, he said.

From an execution standpoint, there are still things that can be learned with new machines.

"I see the early and the absentee voting being strong again in the future," Krauter said. "We'd like to get some more experience with the new equipment."