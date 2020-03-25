Board blends in-person, virtual attendance with livestreamed meeting

The room was devoid of an audience, although chairs were set up with similar protocols — six feet apart. If the public was watching live, they were watching from a safer distance at home on TV, like they always have, or on YouTube using the link https://www.youtube.com/kenoshaschools/live.

The board waived Policy 8870, which allows for comments from the public. Only one person had phoned in to sign up to comment, according to board secretary Stacy Busby, but that person didn’t attend. Residents were invited to email or mail comments.

Indeed, the pandemic is like nothing that most living in the 21st Century have ever faced before. It has forced public governmental bodies to rapidly re-think and deliver information, whether emergency or routine, in a novel way — the urgency of the new normal.

Wade took the crash course on Saturday, prepping him on the technical aspects, such as sound delay during comments or registering a vote. At the time, said Keckler, staff were anticipating more board members would be attending remotely.

Districts 'jumping' at virtual option

Many other districts and municipalities, he said, are now “jumping” at the opportunity to hold their meetings this way.