Board OKs policy to allow two spectators per athlete at outdoor competitive sporting events

He added that the district’s ticket vendor was unable to supply free tickets as they have in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors often provide the tickets as a free service in exchange for having their advertisements on the tickets themselves.

Distancing in place, masks required

Once allowed into the stadium, spectators will be required to observe the recommended 6-foot physical distancing to limit the spread of the disease. Seating is marked accordingly, said Mogensen. Masks will also be required by all spectators, with a few exceptions, such as in the case of those with certain medical conditions in which individuals would be asked for proof.

“I can’t promise that there isn’t going to be issues. We’re dealing with people. It’s a people business and there’s always things that we can’t predict,” he said. “But, I can assure you that we’re working very closely with people that staff these events. We’re generally going to be meeting people with a smile and saying, `Hey, this is the expectation. This is what it takes to get these kids on the field.’ So, I would think that they would be happy to be following those expectations in the best interest of our students.”