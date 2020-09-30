Board OKs policy to allow two spectators per athlete at outdoor competitive sporting events

Spectators will be allowed on a limited basis at Kenosha Unified athletic competitions, but will be restricted to fans of student athletes participating in outdoor sports of district-sponsored teams.
The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved the new policy at a special meeting Tuesday night. According to the policy, two spectators per participating athlete or student involved in a related activity, such as cheerleading or dance, would be allowed to attend. The new policy was enacted to allow for spectators at outdoor games, which have a lower risk for spreading COVID-19. Earlier, the administration's original plan was to not permit spectators at all.
The proposed policy initially allowed only spectators for the home team, but not the visiting team. That was later changed after some board members, including President Tom Duncan, wondered whether the fans of school rivalries in town, such as, Bradford and Tremper high schools, could be allowed. Visiting teams' fans from outside the district, however, would not be permitted to attend the games.
Excitement of rivalry
Duncan said “half the excitement” comes from fans of rival teams and he favored allowing spectators from both hometown teams to attend.
According to Bryan Mogensen, Unified’s athletic coordinator, administration in initially proposing a home-team-fans-only approach was following similar policies in place for Franklin and Oak Creek school districts, which currently don’t allow visiting teams’ fans. Mogensen said he recognized, however, that both schools were the only schools in their respective municipalities with visiting teams coming from outside their districts, unlike the Kenosha Unified School District, which has multiple sports teams competing against each other in the same community.
Including a home team and visiting fans from another team within KUSD would result in about 600 fans in the stands, 300 for each side. A typical football game can attract, an average of 3,000 to 4,000 spectators and has had as many as 6,000.
Halftime performances to resume
Cheer and dance teams, which were previously only allowed to practice and to participate in state competitions, are now allowed to participate in athletic competitions, including half-time performances and thus were added to the groups that could reserve seating for fans.
Athletes would have until noon on the day of the event to add up to two spectators for registration on a Google-based list. The list would then be used at the gate or entrance of the stadium. Spectators on the list would be required to present photo identifications in order to enter the stadium to attend games. Unified will also provide live-streaming online for all athletic events.
School Board member Yolanda Santos Adams questioned the use of the online list as opposed to traditional paper tickets, along with the valid photo identification.
Mogensen said the rationale behind eliminating turning in tickets and using the list was to limit contact and help “mitigate the spread” of the coronavirus.
“We were going with the thought process of not having tangible tickets,” he said.
He added that the district’s ticket vendor was unable to supply free tickets as they have in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors often provide the tickets as a free service in exchange for having their advertisements on the tickets themselves.
Distancing in place, masks required
Once allowed into the stadium, spectators will be required to observe the recommended 6-foot physical distancing to limit the spread of the disease. Seating is marked accordingly, said Mogensen. Masks will also be required by all spectators, with a few exceptions, such as in the case of those with certain medical conditions in which individuals would be asked for proof.
“I can’t promise that there isn’t going to be issues. We’re dealing with people. It’s a people business and there’s always things that we can’t predict,” he said. “But, I can assure you that we’re working very closely with people that staff these events. We’re generally going to be meeting people with a smile and saying, `Hey, this is the expectation. This is what it takes to get these kids on the field.’ So, I would think that they would be happy to be following those expectations in the best interest of our students.”
Unified’s policy is based on similar rules enacted in Franklin and Oak Creek school districts that accommodates fans with protocols consistent with health and safety measures being followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin’s policy allows each athlete to receive up to four tickets for outdoor and indoor sports events. Oak Creek’s allows for two spectators per athlete at both indoor and outdoor events. Neither school allows for fans in attendance for visiting teams.
Currently, Unified’s only indoor sport, volleyball, allows only the teams and coaches involved in the competition. Spectators are not permitted to attend the indoor competitive sport event.
