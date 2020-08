Board votes for Unified students to start school with in-person, virtual learning Sept. 14

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to rescind its July 28 decision to start schools virtually.

Students who attend their schools will have the option to come to school in-person or opt for virtual attendance of classes, but would have to decide one on method of delivery by the first week of September.

The board by a vote of 7-0 reversed its decision Tuesday night after hearing from numerous parents who lodged their criticisms of an exclusive virtual plan to begin school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many parents had cited hardships, including employment, if they had to remain at home to assist with schooling virtual learning. The board then voted 7-0 to restart school with in-person and virtual options beginning Sept. 14.

An earlier survey of the parents indicated that a majority of families preferred in-person learning for their children. The original plan called for the district to provide in-person and virtual options. However, the board voted 5-2 in July to start the year virtually due to upticks in the number of coronavirus cases locally at the time.

The board also voted unanimously to start the sports season with low-risk sports, such as cross country, on Aug. 24 and high-risk sports, such as football, Sept. 7.

