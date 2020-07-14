Body cam, whistleblower resolution goes before joint county committees Thursday

Supervisor Terry Rose, chair of the Finance Committee, said it did not make it on an agenda in June because more information about funding was needed.

“We wanted to give staff additional time to determine costs,” Rose said. “We expect there will be facts and figures for the cameras and other financial issues Thursday.”

Rose said he believes a recommendation on some or all of the proposed initiatives is forthcoming.

“We will listen to the perspectives here and make some recommendations to the County Board,” Rose said. “We’re not looking to delay this at all.”

Decker said Tuesday there is some work to be done on the details. For example, the body cam policy will need direction on when the cameras are to be turned on. But, it provides a starting point, she said.