Body cam, whistleblower resolution goes before joint county committees Thursday

A resolution that calls for the purchase of body cameras for Kenosha County Sheriff Department deputies, adoption of a whistleblower policy, disposal of unused military-style vehicles and the creation of an independent review committee to address complaints against county law enforcement personnel, will get aired publicly at a committee meeting this week.
The resolution — presented in early June by County Board supervisors Erin Decker, Amy Maurer, Mark Nordigian, and Zach Rodriguez — will be discussed at a joint meeting of the Finance and Judiciary and Law committees set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Those choosing to attend in person must enter through Entrance D at the southeast end of building. The meeting will also be accessible to the public via teleconference by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using access code 146 000 1838.
The proposed resolution was drafted following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. Decker called for the resolution to be “acted upon immediately” when presented in June for consideration.
“Myself and the co-sponsors of this resolution believe that, with the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed and are still happening, it is time for action,” Decker wrote in an email to the committee chairs at the time. “For far too long politicians have only given lip service on this issue, it is time for the Kenosha County Board to take action to be part of the solution.”
Supervisor Terry Rose, chair of the Finance Committee, said it did not make it on an agenda in June because more information about funding was needed.
“We wanted to give staff additional time to determine costs,” Rose said. “We expect there will be facts and figures for the cameras and other financial issues Thursday.”
Rose said he believes a recommendation on some or all of the proposed initiatives is forthcoming.
“We will listen to the perspectives here and make some recommendations to the County Board,” Rose said. “We’re not looking to delay this at all.”
Decker said Tuesday there is some work to be done on the details. For example, the body cam policy will need direction on when the cameras are to be turned on. But, it provides a starting point, she said.
The resolution cites statistics about the use of body cameras. According to the wording of the resolution, the use of body cameras increases accountability by law enforcement and decreases violence against law enforcement and citizens. It cites: a May 2015 report by then-President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing that recommends law enforcement agencies utilize body-worn cameras; a 2016 study that found “89 percent of Americans support body worn cameras by police”; data from 2015 that 95 percent of large cities “reported they were either already using or soon to be using body worn cameras by police.”
The premise behind developing a whistleblower policy is to protect sheriff’s department employees who report incidents of misconduct within the department.
Decker said co-sponsors of the resolution also met with black community members who expressed concerns about the militarization of the local law enforcement. Over the years, the sheriff’s department has acquired military-style vehicles from the federal government, through donation via military surplus programs.
The resolution calls for the sale or donation of any department-owned military-style vehicles that have not been used for their intended purpose for more than two years.
