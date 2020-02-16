Bookstore, parish partner on fashion show for communion attire

A Catholic parish and local religious bookstore have teamed up to help families make shopping a little easier for many kids marking their first Holy Communion this spring with a fashion event Sunday to show off a variety of dresses available, especially for girls.
The show, which featured 10 of 16 dresses available from Holy Family Catholic Bookstore, was held at Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st St., with the Ladies of St. Therese Parish playing host to the second annual event. The bookstore also features an equally large selection of veils, gloves and purses for girls. In addition, for boys, ties, tie tacks and lapel pins are also available. More than 150 people attended the event.
Wes and Anne Ricchio, owners of the Pleasant Prairie bookstore at 9249 Old Green Bay Road, collaborated with the Ladies of St. Therese Parish, who recognized the need in the area for a place to shop for first communion attire, especially girls’ dresses.
“It was the idea of the Ladies of St. Therese Parish to do something like this, and they asked us if we would be interested in participating,” said Wes Ricchio, whose wife assists the girls in fitting and picking out the dresses. “Last year was the first year we started carrying first communion dresses. Prior to that, we were referring people to Boston Store (which is now closed), and we realized there is a need for it.”
Michelle Girard agreed.
“It’s actually very hard to find first communion dresses,” said Girard, whose daughter, Lilly, 7, will be marking her first communion at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine this spring. “The process is kind of slow because you can’t find a lot of dresses out there.”
Girard said she is thankful for the event, which featured Kenosha-area third graders, girls who received the sacrament last year. They modeled the white dresses — most of them a combination of satin and a variety of lacework.
“It’s very nice that they did this,” Girard said. “When I was a kid, it seems you just went to a department store to see everything, like a J.C. Penney where they had first communion dresses there.”
Kris Hedges, of Kenosha, said her daughter, Lea, 8, has had an “amazing” time preparing to receive Holy Communion while attending confraternity of Christian doctrine classes through St. Peter’s Parish to prepare for the big day.
“She’s excited. Absolutely excited to have the holy Christ,” she said. “Two weeks ago, she did her first (sacrament of) reconciliation (confession), and she felt so great about it.”
While her daughter already has a dress, Chris Keman stopped in to see how they could accessorize with veils, bows, shoes and other items.
“It gets the girls excited for their special holy day,” said Kemen, of Kenosha, whose daughter, Julia, 7, will be taking her first communion this spring at St. Elizabeth Parish.
“It was nice to see examples of dresses for the day. This is my only daughter, so we wanted to know what’s all involved, what they all need,” she said. “We came to see what the etiquette is, too, and to see what accessories might be needed and all of that. We need to look at maybe veils and maybe gloves. It was great to see just the different ideas.”
