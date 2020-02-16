Bookstore, parish partner on fashion show for communion attire

A Catholic parish and local religious bookstore have teamed up to help families make shopping a little easier for many kids marking their first Holy Communion this spring with a fashion event Sunday to show off a variety of dresses available, especially for girls.

The show, which featured 10 of 16 dresses available from Holy Family Catholic Bookstore, was held at Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st St., with the Ladies of St. Therese Parish playing host to the second annual event. The bookstore also features an equally large selection of veils, gloves and purses for girls. In addition, for boys, ties, tie tacks and lapel pins are also available. More than 150 people attended the event.

Wes and Anne Ricchio, owners of the Pleasant Prairie bookstore at 9249 Old Green Bay Road, collaborated with the Ladies of St. Therese Parish, who recognized the need in the area for a place to shop for first communion attire, especially girls’ dresses.