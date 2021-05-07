Bose Elementary School's new sign lights up the legacy of Emily Lauer

For 32 years, David and Marilyn Lauer have looked out their window and watched the activities at Bose Elementary School across the street.

In fact, when the Lauers first visited the little red house that would be the home where they raised their children, they could not get in for a look inside. They were able, though, to get a tour of the nearby school that their kids would attend and now their grandchildren.

On a walk past the school not long ago, Marilyn looked at the sign at the school, 1900 15th St. The sign had seen better days. It was bowing out at the bottom, and head school custodian Clinton “Mac” MacKenzie was having trouble placing the letters for the message portion of the sign.

Marilyn’s thought was “‘Isn’t there something we can do about this?”

Well, as it so happens, there was something the Lauers could do. And it came with some posthumous help from their late daughter, Emily.

Through the Emily K. Lauer Memorial Fund, $20,000 was provided to the school to cover the costs of purchasing and installing a modern electronic messaging sign for the school’s front lawn. Friday morning, the Lauers, along with Bose students and staff, dedicated the sign with a ribbon-cutting and thank-you celebration.