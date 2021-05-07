Bose Elementary School's new sign lights up the legacy of Emily Lauer

For 32 years, David and Marilyn Lauer have looked out their window and watched the activities at Bose Elementary School across the street.
In fact, when the Lauers first visited the little red house that would be the home where they raised their children, they could not get in for a look inside. They were able, though, to get a tour of the nearby school that their kids would attend and now their grandchildren.
On a walk past the school not long ago, Marilyn looked at the sign at the school, 1900 15th St. The sign had seen better days. It was bowing out at the bottom, and head school custodian Clinton “Mac” MacKenzie was having trouble placing the letters for the message portion of the sign.
Marilyn’s thought was “‘Isn’t there something we can do about this?”
Well, as it so happens, there was something the Lauers could do. And it came with some posthumous help from their late daughter, Emily.
Through the Emily K. Lauer Memorial Fund, $20,000 was provided to the school to cover the costs of purchasing and installing a modern electronic messaging sign for the school’s front lawn. Friday morning, the Lauers, along with Bose students and staff, dedicated the sign with a ribbon-cutting and thank-you celebration.
Students presented flowers and a gift basket to the Lauers and read notes of thanks and used alphabet signs to correlate letters with words that demonstrated their feelings of gratitude.
“This extremely generous donation was unexpected and our entire school community is beyond appreciative of this kind-hearted gesture of the Lauer family,” said Bose Principal Susan Mozinski. “We cannot wait for the ribbon-cutting ceremony so we may begin using this new tool to communicate with our students, families and community members.”
About the fund
The Emily K. Lauer Memorial Fund was created in 2003 and is used to support scholarship opportunities and non-profit organizations in the community. The fund initially was started from donations the family received from well-wishers during Emily’s seven-month battle with ovarian cancer and as memorials after her passing at age 24 in March 2003.
Emily attended sixth grade at Bose and was a 1996 graduate of Bradford High School. She was a 2003 graduate, cum laude, of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating with a degree in anthropology and African studies.
It was during a study abroad trip to Senegal, Africa, that Emily began showing signs of her illness. She received initial treatment at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee and kept up a valiant fight, even proudly openly sporting her bald head after losing her hair to chemotherapy.
The memorial fund has grown from initially funding scholarships to also supporting various community charitable organizations. Among those are the Shalom Center, Safe Harbor Humane Society and the Racine Dominican religious order. It has provided two scholarships to Bradford graduates annually for 18 years.
The Lauers have augmented the fund through money raised by the tax returns Dave, a retired CPA, completes for people. The money raised has typically been split between the memorial fund and the American Cancer Society.
Marilyn says the sign, with lettering that notes where the funding came from, was the biggest grant from the fund.
Family ties continue
Bose Elementary continues to play a central part in the lives of the Lauers. Allyson Lauer, their daughter-in-law, is the school’s main substitute teacher. And grandson Vinny Edmark is a fourth-grader at the school.
“We took a line from Mr. Rogers,” Marilyn said in explaining their donation. “They (the Bose community) have been a good neighbor all these years and we wanted to be a good neighbor back.”
