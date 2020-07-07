Boundless Adventures await at Bristol Woods park

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenoshans are finding Boundless Adventures at Bristol Woods park during their ‘stay-cations,’ as they climb and zipline through the trees.

“I’m doing a ‘stay-cation,’ like most people right now (due to COVID-19),” said Jason Harb of Pleasant Prairie, who brought his children Alexandra and Samuel, both 8, to the aerial adventure park for the first time last Wednesday. “I wanted to check out some place I’ve never been before and do something with my kids.”

Brenda Juleen of Kenosha had the same idea. She and her daughter Brinlee, 11, were also there for the first time.

“We’re on vacation this week, and we wanted to do something we have never done before and that we could do while social distancing,” Juleen said while walking across swinging logs. “It’s easier than I thought it would be.”

The 120 platforms that make up the high ropes and zipline course are spaced 15 to 20 feet apart between the trees. The nine different courses fall into one of four color-coded skill levels. There are three “exploration” (yellow), three “motivation” (green), two “strength” (blue) and one “conqueror” course (black). Some are located closer to the ground and others are high in the canopy. A green-level course must be completed before advancing to a blue course.