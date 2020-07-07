Boundless Adventures await at Bristol Woods park

Kenoshans are finding Boundless Adventures at Bristol Woods park during their ‘stay-cations,’ as they climb and zipline through the trees.
“I’m doing a ‘stay-cation,’ like most people right now (due to COVID-19),” said Jason Harb of Pleasant Prairie, who brought his children Alexandra and Samuel, both 8, to the aerial adventure park for the first time last Wednesday. “I wanted to check out some place I’ve never been before and do something with my kids.”
Brenda Juleen of Kenosha had the same idea. She and her daughter Brinlee, 11, were also there for the first time.
“We’re on vacation this week, and we wanted to do something we have never done before and that we could do while social distancing,” Juleen said while walking across swinging logs. “It’s easier than I thought it would be.”
The 120 platforms that make up the high ropes and zipline course are spaced 15 to 20 feet apart between the trees. The nine different courses fall into one of four color-coded skill levels. There are three “exploration” (yellow), three “motivation” (green), two “strength” (blue) and one “conqueror” course (black). Some are located closer to the ground and others are high in the canopy. A green-level course must be completed before advancing to a blue course.
“Most people don’t do the black course,” said general manager Jeff Norman, estimating between 10% and 20% of visitors complete it. “It’s pretty hard, and it’s meant to be. A lot of people will finish a blue course and be satisfied.”
Tallan Cole, 18, who was manning the starting deck, said some people climb the rope ladder to the first platform of the black course and just come back down.
Some, like Cynthia Jozwiak of Bristol were making a return trip. She brought her daughter Allison, 8, and two of her daughter’s friends to celebrate Allison’s birthday outdoors.
“I did a blue course a month ago, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Jozwiak said.
Drake Dewildt, 13, of Kenosha had also been there before and brought his friends M.J. Scarealas, 12, and Mason Ballard, 13, to experience the park for the first time.
They quickly advanced through the various difficulty levels.
“It’s fun, but, geez it’s, hard,” said Ballard, attempting to walk across hanging pegs on a blue course.
To facilitate social distancing as a result of COVID-19, the park is limited to 30% of its regular capacity, or roughly 230 climbers per day. Visitors are screened upon arrival.
“We have a certain number of harnesses we make available,” Norman said, adding they are sanitized before they are reused. “We usually will only use a harness once a day.”
Norman said visitors keep their distance between groups. It takes about a half-hour to be fitted for a harness, take part in a safety briefing and practice the needed skills on land prior to climbing to the starting platform.
A standard three-hour climbing pass is $49 for children ages 7-11 and $55 for ages 12 and up. There are also two-hour climbing passes, season passes, and group, senior and military discounts.
For more information, visit boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/home.
boundless dedication.JPG
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
LIZ ON THE ROPES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
harness
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!