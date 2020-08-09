Bounty of produce at Bristol Farmer's Market

BRISTOL — The first season’s bounty of produce grown at Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., now fills the Farmer’s Market open there daily.
“I like the fact that everything they have here they grow themselves,” said Debra LeMay, of Bristol. “The chose to grow the best vegetable varieties.”
LeMay said she also likes that the proceeds go to support the center and its programs.
“It’s really starting to pick up,” center director Laurie Ford, said. “People are finding their way here.”
The selection Saturday included potatoes, several varieties of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, herbs, radishes, spinach, summer squash and zucchini, green peppers, salsa peppers and tomatillos. Volunteers pick the vegetables fresh daily.
A selection of squash, gourds and pumpkins will be available in September.
The market is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The stand is mostly self-serve during the week, with grab and go bags of produce available from coolers. The stand is usually staffed from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
One woman, from Silver Lake, who visited the stand for the first time Saturday left with spinach, basil, heirloom tomatoes and fresh cut flowers.
“I will be back for sure,” she said. “It’s really nice that they have the self-serve system and you can come when it’s convenient for you.”
Ken Happ, of Silver Lake, stopped in for Roma tomatoes after he ran shy while canning pizza sauce.
“It’s my first time here,” Happ said. “I’d rather support this than the big stores.”
The market at the center is part of Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency’s Veggie Voucher program. The program is for low-income (maximum monthly gross income: $1968 single, $2658 couple), Kenosha County residents, 60 years and older. Each eligible senior receives $25 in free vouchers to purchase Wisconsin-grown fruit and vegetables at participating Farmers Markets and Farm Stands.
To get your vouchers, call Lori at 657-0840 ext. 220.
