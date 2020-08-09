Bounty of produce at Bristol Farmer's Market

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL — The first season’s bounty of produce grown at Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., now fills the Farmer’s Market open there daily.

“I like the fact that everything they have here they grow themselves,” said Debra LeMay, of Bristol. “The chose to grow the best vegetable varieties.”

LeMay said she also likes that the proceeds go to support the center and its programs.

“It’s really starting to pick up,” center director Laurie Ford, said. “People are finding their way here.”

The selection Saturday included potatoes, several varieties of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, herbs, radishes, spinach, summer squash and zucchini, green peppers, salsa peppers and tomatillos. Volunteers pick the vegetables fresh daily.

A selection of squash, gourds and pumpkins will be available in September.

The market is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The stand is mostly self-serve during the week, with grab and go bags of produce available from coolers. The stand is usually staffed from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.