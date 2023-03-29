For the first time in four years, the smell of soup and sound of slurping filled the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., as the Bowls & Books Soupfest returned for its 20th year.

Throughout the day, 16 local restaurants offered up a diverse slate of soups, with eight during lunch and another eight during dinner. Local authors were also on hand to sell their books and meet the public.

Funds raised during the event go to the maintenance and preservation work for the historic Rhode Center. Organizer Sharon Rossow, whose mother started the event in 2000, was happy to be back after canceling due to the pandemic. The last Soupfest was in 2019.

Rossow said that people were happy to see the event return, but the extended hiatus had her worried about fundraising efforts and attendance. Typically, the event raises about $8,000 to $10,000. In a good year, they would see about 400 attendees throughout the day.

“If we can match that, with all that’s changed in past years, that’ll be good,” Rossow said.

New and returning faces

Much had changed since the last Soupfest. After the four-year break there were plenty of new and returning faces, both with attendees and vendors.

“It’s exciting, we’ve got some new restaurants and new authors,” Rossow said. “Lot of people were excited it was coming back, but so many didn’t even know that it was a thing.”

The afternoon was busy, and people crowded in to try soups ranging from chicken dumpling to a Japanese curry, offered by event newcomer Ono Sushi, a neighbor to the Rhode Center.

Ono co-owners Alex Bee and David Knight said they were happy to take part.

“We have a good relationship with our neighbors,” Knight said. “We felt like we could help the theater, it’s a big old beautiful building.”

“It seems really well run, I hope it raises a lot of money,” Bee said. “We’re happy to be here and be a part of the community.”

Event regular Franks Diner served a Swedish meatball stroganoff, with siblings Josh and Ashley Fugate dishing out servings. The Kenosha natives, and longtime Franks’ team members, they were glad to return for another year of the Soupfest.

“It’s always fun and it’s for a good cause,” Josh Fugate said. “We enjoy doing it.”

Attendees Adrienne Pfarr and Jan Zurcher made their way through the soup menu. Both retired teachers and Kenosha residents, Pfarr said she was a longtime fan of the Soupfest, while Zurcher was a newcomer.

“It’s so good, I always have to come back,” Pfarr said. “It’s great.”

For Zurcher, the event was also a way to see people. She noted how many familiar faces they had spotted since arriving.

“It’s just nice to see a lot of people out, doing something to support the community,” Zurcher said.