Boy arrested for threatening to shoot teacher

Kenosha police cited two teens for disorderly conduct after one allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher and the other reportedly discussed his intent to harm a student at another school.

The boys, both 15, were in class shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest School, 4616 24th St., when the incident occurred, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

The teacher told police that one boy spoke with the other boy about how he had brought a gun to Tremper High School where he waited in a bathroom for a student; however, that student never came, so he left, according to the report.

According to the report, the school’s dean talked to the boys about things that they should not discuss while at school, which includes drugs, weapons, sex and violence.

Despite the talk, however, when the other boy returned to the classroom he told the teacher that if he ever saw the teacher outside of school he would “pop,” or shoot, him.

The teacher said the boy calmly made the thereat while placing his hand on the classroom phone and looking directly at him, according to the report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The teacher said he had never felt threatened by students in his 12 years of teaching until the classroom incident, according to the report.